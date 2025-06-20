June 2025 FEC Reports – SDDP out-raises Eschenbaum’s SDGOP by factor of nearly 70x. $48k raised, $37k spent, $74k Cash on hand.

The SDDP had a good month fundraising, according to the Federal Election Commission report they filed this afternoon.

Compared to SDGOP Treasurer Tina Mulally’s last minute $700 pity-donation, bringing the SDGOP to $704.25 reported they raised during the month of May, South Dakota Democrats had a bit better luck. About 68.4x better luck.

SDDP June 2025 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

For their Federal Account, South Dakota Democrats are reporting $48,139 raised, against $37,413.89 spent, leaving them a respectable $74,177.06 cash on hand.

Remember when SDGOP’s Chairman, Jim Eschenbaum was talking about weeding out the fake Republicans as he called them, and said this:

“We don’t need any more money thrown to the state GOP than what we need to operate.”

(read that here)

I’m kind of thinking he might be regretting that statement and all his weeding about now. That’s a disparity that the SDGOP’s Central Committee should be noticing.

If they have a problem with it, they only have the people in the mirror to blame. This is what they wanted and this is what they got.

Well.. it was nice being in the majority while it lasted.