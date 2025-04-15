Justin McNeal Committee still hanging on. Spends nearly $1300 in 1q FEC Report, despite not running for anything. Yet.

The Justin McNeal for US Congress Committee is apparently still operating and spending the $50,000 he loaned the largely dormant committee according to the Federal Election Committee report filed today:

JustinMcNeal_1q2025 by Pat Powers on Scribd

According to the report, McNeal used his campaign to spend $500 to attend at the Butte County Lincoln Day Dinner. Despite the fact the committee was formerly used to support his race as an independent in it’s last incarnation. He also donated $204 to the American Legion. It’s odd, because those do not add up to the $1286.20 he claimed as “operating expenditures” in the report.

He might have spent that $300 on those brand new suede boots and pants he was observed wearing this week as he was tagging along with some of the populist legislators.

Otherwise, He’s got about $36,823.48 left in his account from the $50,000 he loaned the campaign on which no payments have been made.

I would venture he’s never going to see that debt retired.