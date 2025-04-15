The Justin McNeal for US Congress Committee is apparently still operating and spending the $50,000 he loaned the largely dormant committee according to the Federal Election Committee report filed today:
JustinMcNeal_1q2025 by Pat Powers on Scribd
According to the report, McNeal used his campaign to spend $500 to attend at the Butte County Lincoln Day Dinner. Despite the fact the committee was formerly used to support his race as an independent in it’s last incarnation. He also donated $204 to the American Legion. It’s odd, because those do not add up to the $1286.20 he claimed as “operating expenditures” in the report.
He might have spent that $300 on those brand new suede boots and pants he was observed wearing this week as he was tagging along with some of the populist legislators.
Otherwise, He’s got about $36,823.48 left in his account from the $50,000 he loaned the campaign on which no payments have been made.
I would venture he’s never going to see that debt retired.
2 thoughts on “Justin McNeal Committee still hanging on. Spends nearly $1300 in 1q FEC Report, despite not running for anything. Yet.”
What a straight-up loser. In every sense of the word, Justin Mcneal is just such a cringey dork and a loser. Stop trying to do politics Justin, nobody wants you to represent them, NOBODY. Go buy some clothes you would actually wear and maybe read a bylaw or two. I can’t imagine what it must be like to wake up everyday and be this guy, to put on that outfit, to go out in public and try to pump yourself up for a political run, really just pathetic and icky. He should focus more on getting a girlfriend.
er, yeah…