Karl Adam, Shawn Rost, Steve Bumann and Dave Rozenboom Elected as SDBA 2018-2019 Officers

Karl Adam, Shawn Rost, Steve Bumann and Dave Rozenboom Elected as South Dakota Bankers Association 2018-2019 Officers

PIERRE, S.D.–The South Dakota Bankers Association (SDBA), the professional and trade association for South Dakota’s financial services industry, recently elected officers for its 2018-2019 Board of Directors. The SDBA is honored to have the following individuals serve as officers:

Chairman: Karl Adam, Market President, First Dakota National Bank, Pierre

Karl Adam, Market President, First Dakota National Bank, Pierre Chairman-Elect: Shawn Rost, South Dakota Market President, First Interstate Bank, Rapid City

Shawn Rost, South Dakota Market President, First Interstate Bank, Rapid City Vice Chairman: Steve Bumann, CFO, BankWest, Inc., Pierre

Steve Bumann, CFO, BankWest, Inc., Pierre Immediate Past Chairman: Dave Rozenboom, President, First PREMIER Bank, Sioux Falls

The official election took place at the Annual Convention of the South Dakota Bankers Association, held jointly with the North Dakota Bankers Association, June 10-12 in Fargo. The term for the new officers is effective now through next year’s annual convention in June.

Chairman Karl Adam

Karl Adam began his banking career with Dakota State Bank, Blunt, in 1995, as a management trainee and later served as president. Adam joined First Dakota National Bank in 2016 and serves as market president in Pierre.

In addition to serving on the SDBA Board of Directors, Adam has served on the South Dakota Bankers Foundation Board of Directors and the South Dakota Bankers Insurance & Services Board of Directors. He has served as a trustee for the Pierre Rawlins Municipal Library Board including serving as its president, was a member of the St. Mary’s Foundation Board of Directors, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and South Dakota Republican Party chairman from 2006-2008. Adam currently serves as a director on the South Dakota Community Foundation Board and co-chairs, with his wife Joan, the fundraising campaign for the new Helmsley Cancer Center to be located within the Avera Cancer Institute at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Adam and his wife, Joan, have been married for 29 years. They have five children: Katherine Danforth and son-in-law Eric Danforth, Conrad (22), Jack (19), and Phillip and Paul (16).

Chairman-Elect Shawn Rost

Shawn Rost is the South Dakota market president for First Interstate Bank. Although currently living in Rapid City, he has deep roots in the northern Black Hills. Upon graduation from Black Hills State University, he was hired as a consumer loan officer in Spearfish. From there, Rost was named the Deadwood branch president and then the Sturgis branch and Northern Hills market president. He was promoted to his current position in 2016.

Rost has been on the SDBA board of directors for the past four years. He is passionate about SDBA advocacy efforts and the recent regulatory changes. Rost has also served on the executive boards of many nonprofit organizations, including the Northern Hills Training Center in Spearfish, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Neighbor Works Dakota Home Resources and Deadwood Economic Development.

Rost and his wife, Susan, enjoy traveling and spending time with their three sons. Hunter is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wyoming, Tanner is a senior at Arizona State University, and Traven is a third grader in Rapid City.

Vice Chairman Steve Bumann

Steve Bumann is the CFO for BankWest, Inc. in Pierre. He began his employment with BankWest as vice president of finance in 1984. He has worked in BankWest’s finance department for his entire 34-year banking career. Prior to joining BankWest, Bumann worked for the Department of Legislative Audit and a local Pierre CPA firm. Bumann graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1975 with a BS in accounting and passed the CPA exam in 1977.

Bumann is currently a member director for South Dakota on the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Board. He is also on the Elder Board of his local church. His past service includes seven years on the Pierre School Board, a term on the South Dakota Retirement System Board of Trustees as the school board representative and he is a past president of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bumann and his wife, Deb, who will be married for 35 years in July, have four adult children and currently three grandchildren. Aaron and his wife Erin are in Kansas City; Michael and his wife Kimmie will be heading back to China in August; Brian is in Minneapolis; and Elizabeth and her husband Chris are in Rapid City.

Immediate Past Chairman Dave Rozenboom

Dave Rozenboom is the president of First PREMIER Bank in Sioux Falls since 2011. First PREMIER Bank is a full-service community bank with $1.7 billion in assets and 18 locations in South Dakota. Prior to joining First PREMIER, Rozenboom had a 26-year career with U.S. Bank, where he served as regional president of eastern South Dakota and northwest Iowa from 2001-2011.

Rozenboom continues to be active in leadership roles in a number of community organizations. He is the current chair of the Forward Sioux Falls Joint Venture Management Committee. He has also served as the board chair for Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Sioux Falls Christian Schools and Junior Achievement of South Dakota.

Rozenboom and his wife, Tammy, have been married for 34 years. They have four children: Katie (husband Josh), Heidi (husband Jon), Mike, and Brett (wife Shelby), along with three grandchildren.

