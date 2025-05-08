Karr strips Duhamel of seat on Capitol Restoration Commission, replaces with himself. Skips meeting.

As related on KELOLand.com, there is an odd chain of events where Senate President Pro Tem Chris Karr has apparently stripped Senator Helene Duhamel of a seat on the Capitol Restoration Commission that she had previously bees serving on, and replaced her with himself.

And then, of course, he didn’t bother to figure out when the meeting was and then actually go to the meeting. Because it was someone else’s job to tell him when the meeting was?:

Republican Sen. Helene Duhamel has received an official letter telling her that she no longer has a seat on the Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission. Taking her place is Republican Sen. Chris Karr. The same man who, as the Senate’s president pro tem, happens to hold the authority under state law to decide who among the Senate’s 35 members should be on the commission. and.. The letter surprised Duhamel. She said Karr never called her. As to why he chose himself, she can only guess. and.. “I wasn’t at the meeting because I hadn’t been notified that, because normally when you appoint, you get this e-mail letter saying, Hey, you’re on this thing and here’s what it is and here’s what it’s going to be, and I never received that,” Karr said.

Read the entire story here.

You know, I have every confidence Helene would have been there, had Karr not usurped the appointment for himself. And would have looked up when the meeting was being held, as opposed to needing a letter.

If you’re not familiar, the meeting time, date and locations are listed in the South Dakota Register, the Boards and Commissions website, etc.