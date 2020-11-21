Keep it classy, South Dakota ACLU November 20, 2020November 20, 2020 Pat Powers From Twitter… I guess I didn’t realize recreational drugs were a civil liberty. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “Keep it classy, South Dakota ACLU”
It’s really about the War FOR Drugs!
Interestingly ACLU Admits Marijuana Legalization Has Not Resulted in Social Justice.
https://learnaboutsam.org/aclu-admits-marijuana-legalization-has-not-resulted-in-social-justice/
The ACLU quit being about protecting the First Ammendment a long time ago. Pretty sad
Today, they are more likely to take positions that would indicate they didn’t read the whole First Ammendment and the breadth of its protections.
The post is just further proof of their decline to irrelevancy on constitutional issues
Agree Completely
The ACLU is a woke joke.
But let’s be clear:
Cannabis is not a drug like meth, which is legal.
Or alcohol, which is addictive.
Or opiates, which one could get for a sore back.
Looks like we’ll be back at it. This only way to do this correctly without empowering and emboldening the black market is like this:
https://PlainsTribune.com/cc4l
That’s one among many things you didn’t realize. Not much is less civil than what you can put in your body.
well as you see in Oregon, once they argue that the plant shouldn’t be illegal…cocaine and other plant based illegal drugs are next