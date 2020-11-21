6 thoughts on “Keep it classy, South Dakota ACLU”

  2. The ACLU quit being about protecting the First Ammendment a long time ago. Pretty sad
    Today, they are more likely to take positions that would indicate they didn’t read the whole First Ammendment and the breadth of its protections.
    The post is just further proof of their decline to irrelevancy on constitutional issues

    Reply

  3. The ACLU is a woke joke.

    But let’s be clear:
    Cannabis is not a drug like meth, which is legal.

    Or alcohol, which is addictive.

    Or opiates, which one could get for a sore back.

    Looks like we’ll be back at it. This only way to do this correctly without empowering and emboldening the black market is like this:

    https://PlainsTribune.com/cc4l

    Reply

  5. well as you see in Oregon, once they argue that the plant shouldn’t be illegal…cocaine and other plant based illegal drugs are next

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.