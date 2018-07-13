KELO Radio: Dems should be thanking the GOP.

KELO Radio is pointing out that State Democrats should be thanking the GOP for pointing out the error of their ways. Clearly they need the GOP’s help to operate as a functional political party:

The Democrats have to recertify statewide wide candidates’ nominations after a Republican challenge. However, if the Republicans had said nothing, the Democrats might have missed the deadline with incomplete paperwork and that could have meant no candidates on the ballot.

and…

“We thought in the interest of transparency, that this is the best thing to do,” Roetman said.

and..

Roetman says this is a serious matter that should be taken care of properly.

“This is not something to be taken lightly,” Roetman said. “If the situation was reversed, we would be preparing to receive 600-odd very upset delegates at our new convention. We think they (Democrats) need to do this right and have a new convention.