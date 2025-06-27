From KELOLAND News, Attorney General Marty Jackley is apparently pulling the trigger on a run for United States Congress:
Jackley told KELOLAND News Friday he is planning to run in 2026 for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Dusty Johnson, of Mitchell, currently occupies the seat which will be open 2026 along with every other seat in the U.S. House.And..According to Jackley’s latest campaign finance report filed in January, he had more than $500,000 cash on hand.
6 thoughts on “KELOland: AG Marty Jackley to run for Congress”
Who will run for AG?
Jon Hansen.
I’ll nominate Austin Hoffman
SEcond
Godspeed Marty Jackley!!!
Beginning with Kristi Noem’s historic victory in 2010, South Dakota has been blessed with extraordinarily excellent representation in the US House.
Marty Jackley’s election will only extend and advance that tradition.
OK, I can get more excited about this than him running for Governor. He may clear most of the field in a Congressional race. Leaves the AG race open, and I would look for the convention to nominate some unqualified lunatic for that office, who will then squash anyone the Dems put up. It’s happened before and knowing who’s running the party apparatus, it’s likely to happen again.
The big question now is what will Rhoden do? Go home?