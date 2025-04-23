KELOland story on impending Hansen/Lems Gubernatorial announcement

KELOland has a story on the impending John Hansen/Karla Lems announcement tomorrow:

Rep. Jon Hansen and Rep. Karla Lems would be the first to officially enter the race. Hansen and Lems have placed an identical post on their Facebook pages, with a “Stronger Together” slogan, inviting the public to a 6 p.m. event at the Military Heritage Alliance building in Sioux Falls.

Hansen is a Dell Rapids lawyer. During his 10 years in the South Dakota House of Representatives, here’s what he has focused on:

Restricting abortion.

Opposing surrogate pregnancies.

Blocking carbon dioxide pipelines.

Steering state funds to non-public K-12 education.

And changing state election laws.

Hansen was prime sponsor of a Republican-led effort by the Legislature in 2022 to make it more difficult for voters to amend the South Dakota Constitution, as well as to pass or stop state laws, if the proposal sought to raise taxes or impose a new tax. Republican lawmakers supported his proposal that sought to raise the threshold to 60%. It also would have required 60% of the proposal obligated state government to appropriate $10 million or more in any of the first five fiscal years.

Opponents criticized Hansen’s effort as an attempt to give the Legislature more power. He wrote the pro-side on the ballot-measure pamphlet. Voters however overwhelmingly rejected the proposed change.