From Facebook, apparently State Representative Logan Manhart is now living in fear of dying for Israel for some weird reason..
I wasn’t aware that he had some obligation to travel to the Middle East to enlist as part of the IDF.
Honestly, I think he was more in danger for participating in the rally on January 6th 2021 in Washington DC which devolved into a riot, than he faces in a Middle East conflict, unless there’s something we don’t know.
9 thoughts on “Kind of thinking Rep. Manhart was in more danger of dying in DC on January 6th than dying for Israel now.”
How embarrassing for his constituents.
Logan turns tail and runs. Do District 1 a favor and resign. Start digging a hole and hide lil fella. Another District 1 mistake and wasted seat.
What a weird thing to say. Logan is such a P@$$¥. Not surprising, probably mentored by conscientious objector Jensen. Maybe they got word the draft is coming back? Let brave Israeli women and men handle it so you can snuggle up with your Toby doll at night and sleep easy.
Weaponized idiocy at its finest.
The f**k
If Mark Robinson is the black Nazi, what does that make Manhart?
Pat is promoting Logan Manhart now? Strange times 🙂
Promoting, if you mean showing him to be the POS he really is.
I guess in the same way history books promote Pol Pot. If simply reporting on something means promoting it, then any discussion of evil means being evil yourself. Think, dude. Just think a little.