Kind of thinking Rep. Manhart was in more danger of dying in DC on January 6th than dying for Israel now.

From Facebook, apparently State Representative Logan Manhart is now living in fear of dying for Israel for some weird reason..

I wasn’t aware that he had some obligation to travel to the Middle East to enlist as part of the IDF.

Honestly, I think he was more in danger for participating in the rally on January 6th 2021 in Washington DC which devolved into a riot, than he faces in a Middle East conflict, unless there’s something we don’t know.