Still a lot to go in Minnehaha Treasurer’s race – but these margins are massive for what’s been tabulated so far. This has the appearance of being a very, very bad night for Sioux Falls City Councilor Patrick Starr. He’s behind by more votes than he’s received – a nearly 9000 vote gap.

It will likely tighten up, but this might be too much to come back from. And Kris Swanson may have already walked away with the win.