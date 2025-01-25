From the Hill:
The Senate on Saturday approved the nomination of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), putting her at the center of an administration focused heavily on immigration.
The 59-34 vote to confirm Noem capped off a relatively smooth process even as other nominees face more intense scrutiny.
2 thoughts on “Kristi Noem confirmed as DHS Secretary”
This will be interesting to see how well this works out.
Let the rants begin from those affected by NDS.