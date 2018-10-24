Kristi Noem Fact Check Gnomes recap the Gubernatorial Debate

From my mailbox:
Well… I think there’s one way to sum up our fact check of the KELOLAND Debate: Billie Sutton says one thing, but his record shows something completely different.
Billie Sutton Says One Thing: “I am pro-life.”
But Does Another:
- Held fundraiser with Planned Parenthood’s leadership
- First hire was a pro-choice Lt. Governor
- Opposed stricter penalties on those performing abortions on pain-capable unborn babies
Billie Says One Thing: “I did not support legislation legalizing marijuana.”
But Does Another:
- Sponsored a bill that would make it legal for someone to have marijuana in their system
- Sponsored a bill to allow people from out of state to legally possess and use small amounts of marijuana if they hold a medical cannabis card from another state
Billie Says One Thing: “My opponent says I support a state income tax.”
But Does Another: Nope… It was Billie Sutton who proposed a state income tax.
Billie Says One Thing: “We need to make sure we have an … accountable government.”
But Does Another: But when Billie had the chance to provide oversight over GEAR UP, he didn’t ask the tough questions. Instead, he took $11,000 in campaign contributions from the defense attorneys.
Here are some of the things Kristi talked about:
So, I think she really blew it at the end when she more or less said that she would not live in the Governor’s mansion. But when you are a congresswoman who uses her Capitol Hill office as her apartment, then I guess we should already know that she is really not keen on being a full-time public official….
Billie said essentially the same thing; vast majority of the time…
You could tell that that was a question she was not prepared for and she failed the test….
She answered it well. She has a son still in school and her husband’s business back home. The idea of opening up the Governor’s mansion to the public is an AWESOME idea! Billie said the same answer but with no ideas for the building in the future. Any logical person knows the amount of time you spend in a mansion isn’t going to deter your efficiency as Governor. And the idea that she didn’t do her job in congress is a blatant and utter myth. She’s done more than maybe 12 other individuals in her time in congress. She truly gave South Dakota a voice and did big things from allowing states to defund PP to passing the Farm Bill. Billie on the other hand, has done nothing but stew in Pierre watching more corruption in his 8 years than we’ve ever seen while Kristi was in DC draining the swamp. Kristi is not only the better candidate than Billie, she’s a better candidate for Governor than we’ve seen in 20 years. Billie on the other hand would be the WORST choice we’ve made in 40 years.
Well, it was pretty obvious who will best fill the role of our next governor. Who was stronger, wiser, the biggest visionary, the one with a plan, the most experienced and has and will utilize the most resources to lead and improve our state? Obviously, Kristi Noem. Governor Noem.
Let’s look back at 2016. You have an educated women from within the political establishment with a plan who in that race was “the most experienced and has and will utilize the most resources to improve our..” country. The Republicans voted for a guy who can barely talk in coherent sentences for more than two minutes without a teleprompter. You’re posting on why to vote for Noem does not make sense a Republicans totally went against those arguments in 2016.
That being said I had a different perception of how she came across and it’s not what you stated. I just am noting the hypocrisy in your post.
Republicans did not vote for a guy “who can barely talk in coherent sentences for more than two minutes without a teleprompter”. That was President Obama. You have your talkers mixed up. As for that “educated woman”, I am thinking your are talking about Hillary who was nothing until she married Bill Clinton and has no real accomplishments short of getting a US ambassador killed.
No Im talking about our current President. He is incredibly incoherent at times.
As for Hillary. Yes I was talking about her. Yale Law? First student ever to give a commencement speech at her undergrad, published in the Harvard Education Review, worked in Washington all prior to marrying Bill. There are people, myself included, that believe by putting her ambitions aside for Bills it cost her a step back rather then a step ahead.
You forgot fired based on lack of integrity.
Just because you have trouble understanding, that does not necessarily imply that the messenger is incoherent. Maybe you’re just not good and understanding certain issues?
There are people, myself included, that believe by putting her ambitions aside for Bills it cost her a step back rather then a step ahead
a) Case in point, or
b) I believe the marijuana discussion is a little further down the page
I forgot just how eloquent President Obama is. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8I4Jsf9IwoQ
Hillary was probably one of the worst candidates to ever be nominated. Her list of accomplishments included a failed health care launch, the chief bimbo eruption destroyer of life of otherwise innocent women, 1 ambassador and three others killed, but at this point what difference does it make?, and a foundation steeped in corruption.
Typical negative and catty Noem debate. So instead of the expected Hillary jab,she chose the Bernie jab. She was frothing at the mouth to start the attacks.
It is clear who wins on decency.
They were both going negative. Kristi just had way more to work with. You can vote for Billie out of sympathy, I’ll vote for Kristi because she has literally everything else. Intelligence, experience, achievements, background. Billie got paralyzed by a horse and wears a hat…. that’s about it
Yeah- Kristi looked kind of pathetic for being the “front runner”. There was no Midwest nice in her or really any class at all. He took the high road and disagreed without being disagreeable.
She’s no Thune by any means.
well Thune wasn’t the greatest public speaker at the beginning either, now he’s came along, although I wish he’d frickin’ stand up to some of these pigs in washington, especially the delusional senate leader.
Simple choice. Leadership experience vs lack of. Vote Noem!
Who fact checked her? Currently and over the span of her “government” service? Billie is the most middle road politician we’ve seen in a long time. Why are you unwilling to meet halfway?
Look, I served with Billie for a number of years. When he’s started talking about all the laws he passed or pushed it puzzled me because I had no recollection of any of them so I went back through his list of bills sponsored in the years he served and found same as nothing.
The only person that is distorting Billies voting record is Billie.
Kristi flat out lied about not taking any corporate money. She took 500,000 from the GOP governors association. Go to their website and look at their current donor list. Big oil, tobacco, insurance, pharma, koch brothers, Walmart ect….
Who fact checks you, RJ? Wasn’t it you who said the GOP is racist and homophobic? How is it that you’re able to handle the conflict encountered when you find out an immigrant, POC and/or a LGBT person supports the GOP? Must be tough.
So he mentioned an income tax once During a political meeting, so that means he forever supports one? good grief.
Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And he paid personally for a questionnaire sent to citizens to see if it would fly. AND it’s part of the SD democrat’s platform and IF elected, he’d try and uphold that, of course.
Use your brain. No Pro Lifer is EVER going to say “Why no discussion about legalizing abortion.” No pro-2A person is going to say “Why no discussion about banning guns?” No ‘Fiscal Conservative’ is going to say “Why no discussion about a personal income tax?” WAKE UP. You don’t become the minority leader over the Democrats by having Conservative values, quite the opposite rather.
what is so bad about marijuana?! i don’t understand the R’s position on this…. Its like they want to control every aspect of my life. Oh wait they always have! Thanks you wankers! Don’t tread on me! Vote 3rd party!
If you do not like the R’s position you are really not going to like a new political party forming. The Puritan Party of South Dakota. Regaining control of a country that has lost it’s way bringing God, Government, fear and control into your living room and bedrooms. It will be the opposite of the Libertarian Party.
Why don’t you liberals go post on your own blog? Kristi dominated this debate and yes Billie is a nice guy … just not the person to run SD!
Post on our own blog? I didn’t know Republicans in this state were so big on safe spaces? I’m here to debate the issues and if you can’t defend your stances that says something.
Because there is not a liberal blog that anybody reads. The only one that gets ANY attention is the one that says something dumb and then gets linked to it by this one.
After Kristi’s response of saying she doesn’t like discrimination yet would over turn marriage rulings if given the chance I think it would be VERY hard to find an lgbt individual who would support her. “Nasty women” Trump’s words not mine.
Cause our lgbt community is so huge here in sd? Im glad she said that. Finally, someone who wont bend to the self appointed “special” group status that forces people to cater to them or else! Whether you believe in the traditional family or not.. she does. And she will defend that. Im sick of hearing about how discriminatory it is to believe in the traditional family cornerstone and how awful we are for not thinking two men should be married or vice versa.. they want that, then move to a state that lets you do that.
You do realize that lgbt individuals do have friends, families, coworkers, neighbors, etc so the effects have what she said does have multiplers? Its not a your gay or your not and if your not then you think gay is bad situation. Also, many people who live her know individuals that have moved to more accepting areas. Just because the lgbt community is not as large as say Minneapolis dont be fooled into thinking other people didn’t take not of what she said.
Why should they leave the state? Again this goes back to people on this blog wanting a safe space for themselves. Lgbt individuals are born here, have South Dakota values, have friends and family here. They should not have to move to guarentee the same rights and protections for the person they love.
Kristi runs in a pretty LGBT friendly crowd when she’s in DC or fundraising out of state.
Yes, and they don’t hate her or think she hates them because she has a definition of marriage that’s different from theirs. The majority of the LGBT community does not hate people because they don’t have the same beliefs as them. It’s only a minority of extremists who try to push the narrative she’s hateful.