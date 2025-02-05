Kristi Noem: “these stupid, sexist criticisms are garbage”

From Facebook:

Interesting post from our former Governor, and very timely, as there was a recent show from Co2 idiot/’shock jock in a cowboy hat’ Trent Loos, that I don’t even want to post here, as he flat out referred to our former Governor using a term that no media professional would use and most women would find offensive.

I think if someone has an issue with Kristi they just cheapen themselves by trying to make it about her hair, wardrobe or being a woman. If you disagree with her, disagree with her actions, but trying to belittle her because of her gender says you’ve already lost the argument.