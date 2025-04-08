President Trump was proven RIGHT once again! SCOTUS confirms our Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump has the power to stop the invasion of our country by terrorists using war time powers.
LEAVE NOW or we will arrest you, lock you up and deport you. pic.twitter.com/fVQz5cuyhl
— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025
4 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: Today’s a bad day to be a terrorist in the United States of America”
Bring the innocent back home. There are others who are known and their cases haven’t come up yet. Honor due process. Judges are right to question this whole thing.
Kind of weird that the guy we made a mistake on and admitted to doing so, we want to keep deported in a foreign prison? This guy didn’t do anything wrong, and we want to put him in a foreign jail?
You’re wanting wannabe Brown Shirts to show logic and adherence to the law? Hah.
Still doing PR stunts. I am just glad she is spending our federal dollar instead of SD dollars.