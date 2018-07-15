LaFleur grouses at Hubbel on social media, threatens Hubbel and Howie with legal action.

Looks like there is some unhappiness on the island of misfit toys, as the Constitution Party Candidates for Governor see Terry Lee LaFleur threatening Lora Hubbel with being ‘held accountable civilly and criminally.’

On Facebook:

Got that Lora? You’re riding the Terry train now.

(Why do I find all this hilarious?)

  2. Anonymous

    “Driving that train, high on cocaine,
    Casey Jones you better watch your speed
    Trouble ahead, trouble behind
    And you know that notion just crossed my mind”

  3. Anne Beal

    Good for Terry to call Lora out on this crap.
    I remember her complaining about having her republican precinct committee position taken away from her after she switched parties, like it was some sort of conspiracy, as if not being a Republican weren’t reason enough.
    So now she will complain that she was deprived of her Constitution Party chair position for the silly reason that she’s not a registered member of that party.
    No matter how big or small a political party is, one must respect its right to restrict voting rights and candidacies to its own members.

    1. Anonymous

      It’s too bad Pat Powers arbitrarily censors comments here, or Anne might be able to figure out what’s really going on.

