Lance Russell, Fall River and Oglala Lakota County State’s Attorney,

to run for Attorney General

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (July 1, 2025) – Fall River and Oglala Lakota County State’s Attorney Lance Russell today announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for South Dakota Attorney General. “I am running to work as our next Attorney General to ensure safer communities and open government for all South Dakotans,” Russell. “Violent and drug-related crime is on the rise in South Dakota, and my number one priority will be to reverse that trend and to make sure our streets are safe.”

Russell is committed to open government and has always fought to ensure the public’s right to know. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley appointed Lance to serve as a member of the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission in 2024. “If I am entrusted to serve as our next Attorney General, I will continue my efforts be a guardian of transparency and open government in South Dakota.”

Lance previously served 12 years in the South Dakota Legislature, with 8 years in the House and 4 in the Senate. During Russell’s time in the Senate, he served as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he focused on issues of government transparency, accountability and protecting Constitutional Rights. According to Russell, this was a significant factor in his decision to run.

“My life as a public servant has always been about fighting for victims, property rights, transparency in government, and an improved quality of life for all South Dakotans,” Russell said.

Currently in his fourth term as the Fall River and Oglala Lakota County State’s Attorney, Russell also owns a 25-year private practice in Fall River County.

Russell earned a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law and a Master of Laws Degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Law from the University of Denver College of Law. He represents Grassland Grazing Associations and is City Attorney for municipalities in the southern Black Hills.

Russell has been a life-long member of the South Dakota Republican Party and has served as the Executive Director for both the Pennington County Republican Party, and the State Republican Party. Lance has also served as GOP Chairman in his home county of Fall River and was selected by his peers to represent South Dakota as a delegate to the 2016 and 2024 Republican National Conventions.

During his public service, Russell has been recognized by South Dakota Right to Life, the National Rifle Association and the National Association for Gun Rights as a champion for our rights.

Russell concluded, “The South Dakota Republican Party will nominate our candidate for Attorney General at the 2026 Republican State Convention next year in June, and I hope to earn your support at the Convention and in the November General Election.”

