Lance Russell thanks supporters for efforts in AG race Posted on June 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 15 Comments ↓ From Facebook:
VERY classy post. I voted for another AG candidate but, when I met Lance Russell and his supporters this weekend, I came away very, very impressed. They struck me as terrific, strong, passionate conservatives. Every man and woman with whom I shared a beer (or a plate of chicken at the picnic) was pure South Dakota. Friendly. Pro Life. Pro Gun. Patriotic. Rock-Solid Republican. Great Americans. It was an honor to be among them.
Survey his 34 Senate colleagues who work with him every day all session.
Sir,
Having met the man but once, I do not pretend to understand him as well as do others who’ve strode the same hallways these many years. I readily concede my personal knowledge is quite limited. Nevertheless, Mr. Russell seems a shrewd operator & I very much enjoyed conversing with his many ebullient friends.
“Friend of education” needs an education. The Russell supporters were useful idiots. It doesn’t matter how dedicated they were, they were tools.
None of them seemed to know that under all that charm and intelligence there is a disturbing, and total, lack of ethics.
What Russell did to Fitzgerald was awful. It was just another example of the depth Russell will sink to to get what he wants.
Nice gesture
Can he run or will he run to get state Senate seat back?
I believe that once one withdraws their candidacy for a specific race, they are ineligible to regain that position on the ballot. “No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.”
12-6-55. Withdrawal by nominee–Time and place of filing. Any person nominated to any elective office may cause his name to be withdrawn from nomination by request in writing, subscribed and sworn to by him before any officer qualified to administer oaths and take acknowledgments. The request shall be filed with the officer with whom the nominating petition was filed pursuant to § 12-6-4, not later than the first Tuesday in August at 5:00 p.m. before the ensuing election. No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.
I would like to see Fitzgerald and Russell both publicly endorse Ravnsborg in the next week…that would be classiest move..got to be a good loser…I thought Ravnsborg was gracious to them in his acceptance speech..calling for a round of applause for each
I agree; Jason applauding his erstwhile opponents was a confident, gracious gesture. I should mention that some of the good men and women who backed other candidates showed class as well. For example, I was honored to meet John Teupel, who offered a firm handshake. Known as a committed conservative, he strikes me as highly-intelligent and very perceptive. Underestimate him at your peril!
I hope Russell is done from Public office. We don’t need a censored individual that was fired from a public position.
What would Mr. Nelson do without Mr. Russell whispering what to say in his big RINO ears?
Fitzgerald sent out the letter along with Russell attacking Roundsburg. Along with the photo of them meeting with (z)sack L killed Fitz’s chances. There are, not over exaggerating, thousands of people that Stacey and Lance have alienated, lied about and and lied to them.
What Fitz may or may have not know was that as soon as he aligned himself with that group everyone voted for Roundsburg. Smart strategy on Lances part…. maybe. Get rid of Fitz who was leading up until that smear campaign letter. Perhaps Russell deduced that he could beat Roundsburg in a one on one vote.
Unfortunately for Fitzgerald, Anny is spot on!
Russell may have questionable talents and scruples, but he knows politics and campaigns. He knew by the time he got to Pierre that neither he nor John could win. His only possible path to any chance was to dupe Fitzgerald (either John or Mary) to follow Lance and Zach into the sewer…then sneak out and slam the manhole behind them.
Russell miscalculated much like Tapio did running for Congress. You can’t surround yourself with sewer people without tainting your own image. Russell and Tapio palled around with Lautenschlagger, Shad Olson and Jordan Mason and the Gun owners. Bad decisions.
Fitzgerald tainted his own image by getting into bed with these clowns.
The quest for political power brings out the worst in some and the best in others. Unfortunately after watching the 2018 primaries I will say i saw much more bad than good from those on their quest for elected office.
11:53 Anonymous – I think you’re spot on. Fitzgerald could’ve had a good thing going but blew it by a) smear letters (that weren’t even necessary) and b) associating with certain folks in general. A good race would’ve been Ravnsborg and Fitzgerald with no smear letters (bad, bad idea) but in the end, better the truth come out about someone earlier than later…
Russell didn’t miscalculate; his strategy was to make it to the second ballot, and luring Fitz into the Friday night smear stunt was his tactic. It worked, and it was Fitz who got bumped off.