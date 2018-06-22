Lance Russell withdraws from District 30 State Senate Race

Hot off the press.. District 30 State Senate candidate Lance Russell has withdrawn from the Senate race in anticipation of running for AG tomorrow, so he’s all in.

The Game of Thrones is afoot!

  1. Anonymous

    Very interesting, I wonder what game Lance is playing after meeting with Fitzgerald and staying in the AG race. All the more reason the delegates see Lance for what he is.

    A career politician
    Sensor lawyer
    A fired person from a public position

  2. El Rayo X

    Is the Notary stamp missing or is it an embossed one that doesn’t show in the photo? I would hate to see this form rejected because it isn’t properly notarized.

