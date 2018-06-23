Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be South Dakota’s next Lt Governor

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be Lt Governor. Forthcoming nomination? Check.

Matt Michels style facial accessory? Check.

2 Replies to “Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be South Dakota’s next Lt Governor”

  1. Anonymous

    They are playing a radio interview of Nelson in RC slamming Rhoden for being a Carter Democrat and attacking Lederman as an Iowa Democrat. Is this true?!

    Reply
    1. enquirer

      beyond a small cluster of people, i can’t picture nelson’s public pronouncements carrying weight in rapid city.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.