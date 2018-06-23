Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be South Dakota’s next Lt Governor Posted on June 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be Lt Governor. Forthcoming nomination? Check. Matt Michels style facial accessory? Check. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
They are playing a radio interview of Nelson in RC slamming Rhoden for being a Carter Democrat and attacking Lederman as an Iowa Democrat. Is this true?!
beyond a small cluster of people, i can’t picture nelson’s public pronouncements carrying weight in rapid city.