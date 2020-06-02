Last minute e-mailed false attacks alleged to be coming from Qualm campaign.

Hot off of facebook, I’m told that last night that a member of the Qualm household allegedly started sending out smear e-mails falsely attacking Qualm’s opponent:

“Blessings, Trudy?” That doesn’t sound very blessed. I mean, what do you do with something like that? When it appears that last minute gutter attacks are coming from the opposing candidate’s own family.

State Senate Candidate Erin Tobin is addressing it.. but the sad thing is she shouldn’t have to. I’m somewhat shocked.. but this shows a level of desperation that rarely bears fruit.

I might suggest that they should probably worry about what happens in their own house, and refrain from debasing themselves in this manner.

And If the person sending those e-mails is actually a Christian, they might want to check what the good book has to say about it:

“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour”

It’s right in there – under the 9th commandment.

Thought you would want to know.