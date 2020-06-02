Last minute e-mailed false attacks alleged to be coming from Qualm campaign.

Hot off of facebook, I’m told that last night that a member of the Qualm household allegedly started sending out smear e-mails falsely attacking Qualm’s opponent:
“Blessings, Trudy?” That doesn’t sound very blessed. I mean, what do you do with something like that? When it appears that last minute gutter attacks are coming from the opposing candidate’s own family.
State Senate Candidate Erin Tobin is addressing it.. but the sad thing is she shouldn’t have to. I’m somewhat shocked.. but this shows a level of desperation that rarely bears fruit.
I might suggest that they should probably worry about what happens in their own house, and refrain from debasing themselves in this manner.
And If the person sending those e-mails is actually a Christian, they might want to check what the good book has to say about it:
“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour”
It’s right in there – under the 9th commandment.
Thought you would want to know.
You’re shocked? Come’on Pat. What are you a politcal newcomer??? Cut me some slack. This is nothing. You’ve sent out 10x worse stuff on your postcards. That’s just politics, and you know it.
Its bald faced lying. And, it was done “cleverly” by using (or making up) the accusation from another to “absolve” one from telling a lie. However, in reality, it is actually a more grave Offense against the Truth than a normal lie.
Why can’t we just be truthful? We are told not to condemn these looters and arsonists but to be understanding. To call this politics is just another form of lying.
Poor leaders who lie all day long.
Aside from the fact that anything I’ve ever done is commissioned and approved by a candidate or organization – as you are quite aware yourself – I would not participate in making a knowingly false statement like that. Lying is not “just politics.”
Lying by omission is more your style.
Trudy is a certified faith healer. Cut her some slack.
Mrs. Qualm can believe hard enough to heal the emotional hurt you are feeling.
Trudy did the exact same thing to smear Marty Jackley in the 2018 primary.
No- Trudy’s attacks against Marty were even worse. She is willing to lie to win.
And please — for the love of jelly beans — find a new tactic instead of “I’ll ask ridiculously absurd hypothetical questions and then get righteously indignant when you don’t answer exactly the way I want (ie….so I can use it against you — since “I’ll follow SD law” is hard to mock)”
