Last night’s Brookings City Council meeting passes mask resolution. We’ll see how they do with that.

The Brookings City Council met last night, and pushed through a slightly watered down ordinance to tell people what to do and how to behave, or else they would face sanctions. Mainly because they wanted to, and despite a fairly significant show of people telling them no.

This comes a couple of weeks after Barry Dunn, president of SDSU went to the Council and demanded City action because he found he couldn’t control his own students. So of course, the city needed to restrict everyone. (of course)

Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno gathered information from other states and tried to tell people how they were to behave in their own homes, and the Council started to rubber stamp it… until citizens came unglued at the last city meeting, showing up in force.

The City backed off, and regrouped, making the demands of the mandate a little less onerous, and moving the venue of the meeting to be less intimidating, passing them last night after a three hour meeting. People opposing the measure showed up and spoke about rights, they spoke about businesses suffering, and ultimately, it only swayed two councilors that rights are not less important in the face of a crisis.

In fact, the problem is that some of those disagreeing are downright patronizing about it. And what was their justification?

“I respect your right to maintain your own opinion, and to share them this evening and in other meetings,” Councilor Nick Wendell said to the public. “But in the midst of a public health crisis, I believe it’s irresponsible for us to equate those opinions with scientific evidence and fact.”

As quoted in the Argus Leader.

The problem with some councilors dismissive attitudes towards those who have been suffering for months under coronavirus restrictions and coronavirus related economic damage is that they don’t make these decisions to impose restrictions and limit people’s civil liberties in a vacuum, and for every action, there is a reaction.

When it comes to reactions, I can’t help but point out something that caught my attention with the city council in the midst of all these conversations:

(Mayor) Keith W. Corbett’s term is from May 1, 2018 – May 1, 2021 (R)

(Deputy Mayor) Patty Bacon’s term is from May 1, 2018 – May 1, 2021. (D)

(City Council) Nick Wendell’s term is from May 1, 2018 – May 1, 2021. (D)

With hundreds of city residents angry over this issue, and likely not to abate anytime soon, three of the five votes to put tougher restrictions on Brookings residents all find themselves up for election in a few months.

I’ve already heard that recruitment efforts are afoot, so we’ll see if people continue to be unhappy over the course of the coming weeks. A couple of hundred people upset about municipal overreach can be a good motivator for getting people involved in elections.