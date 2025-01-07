Lawmaker denies inserting christian values into school curriculum. But does mention they’re not muslim or hindu values.

Dakota News Now has a story today on Senator John “California” Carley’s bill to bring an unfunded mandate for schools to post the ten commandments in every classroom in South Dakota’s public schools. (Wonder where they heard that?).

And in the story, while trying to claim it’s about history, Carley doesn’t exactly shy away from his goal of mentioning they’re specifically Christian values when he’s talking about public school curriculum:

He said the mention of God does not equate to a push of a religion and points to the Christian God’s role in prominent documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the Magna Carta. He also points to the stories of many historical U.S. figures as proof. “We call him Reverend Martin Luther King. We are illustrating the historical context that he was a reverend. he wasn’t a Muslim cleric or a Hindu priest. We put his title of what it is to illustrate truth.”

Suuurrreee it doesn’t equate to a push of a religion.