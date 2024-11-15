Leader-Elect Thune Meets with Speaker Johnson

“In order to enact President Trump’s agenda, it will take each and every Republican working together.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today met with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) following Thune’s election to serve as Senate majority leader and Johnson’s nomination to serve as Speaker of the House in the 119th Congress.

Thune and Johnson released the following statements after the meeting:

“In order to enact President Trump’s agenda, it will take each and every Republican working together,” said Leader-elect Thune. “Speaker Johnson and I had a productive meeting today getting organized for the work ahead, and I look forward to our partnership as we reverse the Biden-Harris agenda and advance President Trump’s priorities on behalf of the American people.”

“Leader Thune and I are ready to hit the ground running and put America first in the 119th Congress,” said Speaker Johnson. “Congress has been given a clear mandate from the American people, and we look forward to working with President Trump to secure our borders, cut taxes, reduce inflation, slash bureaucratic red tape, restore America’s dominance, rebuild our military, and instill fear in our overseas enemies. America’s best days are ahead with Republicans in charge in 2025.”

