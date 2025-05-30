Legislator Taffy Howard, who once skipped 14% of what taxpayers sent her to Pierre to do, endorsing Toby Doeden for Governor.

From Facebook, and I’m sure coming to an unwanted text message near you, apparently Taffy Howard is endorsing Toby Doeden for Governor:

Given Taffy’s track record, I’m not so sure Mr. Scowly Face should be clucking about that one.

There are rumors that Howard could be Doeden’s running mate. Which will have us watching next years’ session closely, as the last time Taffy Howard ran for Statewide office in 2022, out of 377 recorded roll call votes on the House floor she skipped 53 votes, or 14% of them. (seriously, I counted). She also skipped the vote to send impeachment to the Senate for trial on the impeachment for Jason Ravnsborg.

Who’s going to be the next endorsement? Phil Jensen?

Stay tuned.