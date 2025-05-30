From Facebook, and I’m sure coming to an unwanted text message near you, apparently Taffy Howard is endorsing Toby Doeden for Governor:
Given Taffy’s track record, I’m not so sure Mr. Scowly Face should be clucking about that one.
There are rumors that Howard could be Doeden’s running mate. Which will have us watching next years’ session closely, as the last time Taffy Howard ran for Statewide office in 2022, out of 377 recorded roll call votes on the House floor she skipped 53 votes, or 14% of them. (seriously, I counted). She also skipped the vote to send impeachment to the Senate for trial on the impeachment for Jason Ravnsborg.
Who’s going to be the next endorsement? Phil Jensen?
Stay tuned.
4 thoughts on “Legislator Taffy Howard, who once skipped 14% of what taxpayers sent her to Pierre to do, endorsing Toby Doeden for Governor.”
Those two deserve each other
Dodo birds in real life
Consider that she introduced Toby on Wednesday night. This endorsement is not surprising.
Other people that spoke prior to Toby included Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman, Minnehaha County Commissioner Cole Heisey, and Representatives Logan Manhart & John Carley.
Other attendees included Senator Carl Perry, Representatives Scott Moore & Brandei Schaefbauer just to name a few.
Taffy would serve him well but I dont see her being G2. She wouldn’t have the trust of 13k state employees. She’d be a good veterans affairs secretary.