Lems and Lapka join ousted former Congressman Steve King on “Free Soil Foundation” Board

According to their website, State Reps. Karla Lems and Mark Lapka are participants in an Iowa anti-pipeline group calling themselves “the Free Soil Foundation,” as led in part by former Congressman Steve King. King, whom you will remember…
King is an opponent of immigration and multiculturalism, and has a long history of racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric and white nationalist affiliations. In 2018 The Washington Post described King as “the Congressman most openly affiliated with white nationalism.” King has been criticized for his affiliation with white supremacist ideas, made controversial statements against immigrants, and supported European right-wing populist and far-right politicians who have engaged in racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
Great company there, Representatives. Steve King is also (unfortunately) the speaker at the Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner.