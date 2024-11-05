Lennox finance officer charged with animal, child abuse

In case you were distracted by the election:

Heidi Ihnen, 44, and Clint Ihnen, 47, were booked into jail Monday night. They each face 4 counts of child abuse and more than a dozen counts of animal neglect.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson told KELOLAND News he believed there was close to 50 animals at the home.

According to the city of Lennox website, Heidi is the city’s finance officer.