Let’s get it on! The 2 percenters (Hansen supporters) versus the 4 percenters (Doeden & crew), as far right starts feeding on each other.

If you recall the poll from SD News Watch this last week, it seems that the people who are affected most significantly by it are the ones who were in last place; Jon Hansen (2%) and Toby Doeden (4%).
Why? Because their supporters, or at least former supporters, are drawing up battle lines and going on the attack.
As 4% (Doeden) starts touring around the state speaking to groups doing meet and greets (while not looking meetable or greetable)..
The 2%’ers (Hansen/Lemmings) are having a bit of a freak out:
SPEAKING OF GRIFTERS
A certain businessman from Aberdeen is still making noise about trying to be the “true conservative” that will save us all.
and..
A few of you may be wondering why I am even mentioning someone who hasn’t even announced his candidacy yet. Well, that’s because in the past several weeks, Toby Doeden and his campaign staff have been making contact with hundreds of legislators and influential people throughout the state, making his intentions clear. In the process, the Toby people are making this basic argument: Toby can win because he has MORE MONEY. Jon & Karla can’t win because they have LESS MONEY.
Is money our god now?
and..
All that you can do at this point in time, now that Jon and Karla have announced their candidacy to a very enthusiastic group of Patriots all over this state, is screw it all up for the rest of us.
Look, I’d consider supporting Toby if we were bereft of any better Patriot options. But we’re not bereft, we’re blessed, with a bonafide Patriot team with a very pro-Grassroots history. From a purely logical viewpoint, the only thing that Doeden can possibly accomplish by entering the race at this point is to divide the grassroots, watering down our chances to defeat the Establishment. Some in the movement suspect that is the entire reason that Toby is being pushed by certain poltical actors in South Dakota. Sabotage.
A new term I’ve been hearing around the coffee machine is “Tobidoed”, which is when Toby Doeden gets someone alone in a room and threatens to “end their career” if they get in his way. I’ve had personal confirmation that this happened to a well-known Patriot legislator friend. Don’t worry, he’s still on the Patriot Train.
Interestingly, Looney Chris Larson’s screed attacking Doeden was posted on Nichole Braitwait’s website. She’s one of the people in the North Hills who just posted side-by side with Doeden in Spearfish a few weeks back.
Similarly, people like Rep. Tina Mulally, who had been at that rally, and was also one of those in attendance in Doeden’s Mark “I’m a black nazi” Robinson rally this last fall, is now seen in attendance in the Hanson/Lems rallies.
Is it just me, or are the same people who were in attendance at Toby’s big rally last fall worshiping at his feet like he was a golden calf (or at least a cash cow) now telling Toby that he’s going to screw it up for them, and looking to him as a different sort of livestock – a scapegoat?
We’ll just have to see who is going to blink.
11 thoughts on “Let’s get it on! The 2 percenters (Hansen supporters) versus the 4 percenters (Doeden & crew), as far right starts feeding on each other.”
It’s almost as if none of them have guiding principles other than obtaining power. But they say “we the people” a lot, so they MUST be patriots, mirite guys? Guys?
Just curious, what percentage of Republican voters do these folks consider to be RINOs? I assume anyone not aligned with them is a RINO.
If you don’t fit all the way into their purity tests, you are a RINO. It’s amazing how these extreme righties have so easily stolen the narrative here. South Dakota still has to have a lot of real Republicans who the extreme righties are calling RINOs. Could this be the result of the Republican party having dominance in state government for forty years? There is no one outside the party to fight, so they fight each other?
They are wildly overrating their movement. Sure they got a majority of the 17% turnout last year but if you do your mathing right, that’s far from a majority of the people. 2 and 4% is pretty much all of them. 🤦♂️
Toby you have battled all comers and won. Look at what you have accomplished already! Don’t let these lightweights slow you down. You are better positioned to take this and we all know this. We the people are with you Toby!
Draft Toby Doeden for Governor.
I want what you’re on.
Which relative is that from?
Ahahaha, somebody called it upthread. Just say “we the people” and you win!
You aren’t going to have to draft Toby. This is going to be the most interesting Republican primary in a very long time. Watch. Listen. Learn. You’re going to see some of the most talented Republican operatives at work against each other. Hope there’s some semblance of a party left afterward.
Who believes these polls are anything but made up?
Kind of like the early power struggles/purges in the Bolshevik and Nazi movements…., Power grabs, slander and assignations.