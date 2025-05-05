Let’s get it on! The 2 percenters (Hansen supporters) versus the 4 percenters (Doeden & crew), as far right starts feeding on each other.

If you recall the poll from SD News Watch this last week, it seems that the people who are affected most significantly by it are the ones who were in last place; Jon Hansen (2%) and Toby Doeden (4%).

Why? Because their supporters, or at least former supporters, are drawing up battle lines and going on the attack.

As 4% (Doeden) starts touring around the state speaking to groups doing meet and greets (while not looking meetable or greetable)..

The 2%’ers (Hansen/Lemmings) are having a bit of a freak out:

SPEAKING OF GRIFTERS A certain businessman from Aberdeen is still making noise about trying to be the “true conservative” that will save us all. and.. A few of you may be wondering why I am even mentioning someone who hasn’t even announced his candidacy yet. Well, that’s because in the past several weeks, Toby Doeden and his campaign staff have been making contact with hundreds of legislators and influential people throughout the state, making his intentions clear. In the process, the Toby people are making this basic argument: Toby can win because he has MORE MONEY. Jon & Karla can’t win because they have LESS MONEY. Is money our god now? and.. All that you can do at this point in time, now that Jon and Karla have announced their candidacy to a very enthusiastic group of Patriots all over this state, is screw it all up for the rest of us. Look, I’d consider supporting Toby if we were bereft of any better Patriot options. But we’re not bereft, we’re blessed, with a bonafide Patriot team with a very pro-Grassroots history. From a purely logical viewpoint, the only thing that Doeden can possibly accomplish by entering the race at this point is to divide the grassroots, watering down our chances to defeat the Establishment. Some in the movement suspect that is the entire reason that Toby is being pushed by certain poltical actors in South Dakota. Sabotage. A new term I’ve been hearing around the coffee machine is “Tobidoed”, which is when Toby Doeden gets someone alone in a room and threatens to “end their career” if they get in his way. I’ve had personal confirmation that this happened to a well-known Patriot legislator friend. Don’t worry, he’s still on the Patriot Train.

Read that here.

Interestingly, Looney Chris Larson’s screed attacking Doeden was posted on Nichole Braitwait’s website. She’s one of the people in the North Hills who just posted side-by side with Doeden in Spearfish a few weeks back.

Similarly, people like Rep. Tina Mulally, who had been at that rally, and was also one of those in attendance in Doeden’s Mark “I’m a black nazi” Robinson rally this last fall, is now seen in attendance in the Hanson/Lems rallies.

Is it just me, or are the same people who were in attendance at Toby’s big rally last fall worshiping at his feet like he was a golden calf (or at least a cash cow) now telling Toby that he’s going to screw it up for them, and looking to him as a different sort of livestock – a scapegoat?

We’ll just have to see who is going to blink.