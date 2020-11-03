In addition to everything else that Libertarian candidate CJ Abernathey seems to not understand, you can add election law to the pile.
This was just posted out on facebook a couple of hours ago:
12-18-27. Marked ballot not to be publicized–Immediate deposit in ballot box.
No person may publicize an official ballot after it is marked to any person in such a way as to reveal the contents of the official ballot, or the name of any candidate for whom the person has marked a vote. No person may solicit a voter to show the voter’s official ballot. Immediately after marking the official ballot the voter shall deposit the official ballot in the ballot box, if necessary, leaving the official stamp exposed.
Yes, it’s great to be excited about participating in the election. But, ballot selfies are against the law in South Dakota.
Don’t be this guy.
8 thoughts on “Libertarian candidate appears to break ballot selfie law by posting voted ballot.”
I thought writing on a ballot also makes it invalid. Hopefully his vote even counts.
That’s what I was thinking as well.
So did he intend to NOT vote for US Senator and District 23 Rep? If so, and he checked the boxes and wrote in “No Vote”, he is awfully dumb. If he could read he would see it says you can LEEEEAVVVVE IT BLAAAANKKK! Duh.
Not a very wise move .. why would you write on the ballot and x-it-out unless this was a sample ballot?
Writing on his ballot will just slow down the counting process. It doesn’t invalidate the whole ballot. The ballot will get rejected by the counting machine and then the resolution board will have to review it. The races with overvotes and words written on them will not be counted, but the remaining races with valid votes will be counted. The board will then fill out a new ballot that can be counted by the machine.
The gist of it is he should have followed the clearly printed directions on the ballot.
I wonder if he thought he was making some kind of statement by what he put on the ballot; that is my guess, but I’m not sure who he thought he was going to impress, and now everybody who sees his ballot selfie (contrary to statute) will see that he can’t follow directions, even simple ones, apparently.
This guys is always trying to make a statement. Just give his Facebook page, or his campaign facebook page a view and you will quickly see that he thinks extremely highly of himself.
Nah, I don’t feel like vomiting.