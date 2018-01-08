Libertarian CJ Abernathy announces candidacy for South Dakota Governor.

While Magic Mike Huether was talking about himself incessantly over not running for anything, fully bearded South Dakota Libertarian CJ Abernathy was announcing that he is running for Governor.

Why is he running? One platform plank of Abernathy’s was to proclaim that “if there is no victim, there is no crime,” which would appear to be a reference to traditional Libertarian platform issues of drugs, prostitution, etc.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Abernathy will have to collect the signatures of 250 Libertarians to appear on the ballot.

