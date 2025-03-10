Librarian Lock-Up bill – House Bill 1239 – goes to Senate Floor today. Pay attention to how people vote.

Today is the day when the rubber hits the road and the offensive Librarian Lock up bill House Bill 1239 – which should be heard on the Senate Floor today.

Who is bringing this mess on South Dakota? Make a list. Because you should really consider whether they should be asked back during the next election:

House Bill 1239

Title: revise certain affirmative defenses to dissemination of material harmful to minors and obscenity offenses.

Sponsors: Representatives Soye (prime), Aylward, Baxter, Hughes, Ismay, Jordan, Kayser, Manhart, May, Novstrup, Rice, Schaefbauer, and Sjaarda and Senators Nelson (prime), Carley, Grove, Perry, Peterson (Sue), and Voita

Not a shocker that we have some of the worst offenders to foist big government upon South Dakotans sponsoring this measure, the Lock-Up Librarians Act, to subject librarians, teachers, museum workers and others to up to 1 year in the county jail if a minor checks out a book that someone takes offense to.

This measure is crazy-pants zealotry at it’s worst. Don’t forget that one of the bill sponsors (White History Month follower Travis Ismay) directly stating in committee that an arrest might be insufficient punishment, noting “If a librarian rented this out to my son or daughter, you’d be lucky if you got hauled out of there in handcuffs,” Ismay said. “So, yes, if they’re breaking the law anyway, why would we have any problem with librarians getting hauled out of the library in handcuffs?”

I don’t think some of these legislators realize that this is a bill whose impact will go much deeper than the superficial political flack of the hour, here today and gone tomorrow. But this bill cuts across all political lines. This bill goes directly to joe six-pack and suzy homemaker and is one which digs deep into communities as it will affect families who will no longer be able to send their child to the library to check out a book. In fact, it may go so far as to shut down libraries who will no longer want to take on the liability.

Why do I keep harping on this issue? It underlines – with an exclamation point – the disconnect South Dakota Legislators have with the true base of Republican voters. Because the base isn’t the 5% squawking about this silliness – it’s messing with the 90% who are usually ambivalent, and gives them an issue to hook into on what’s wrong with Pierre.

If you want to pass it, go ahead. But you will see it back in postcards in the 2026 election cycle. I can guarantee you that.

Don’t let this be the legacy that the 2025 Legislative session leaves South Dakota. Call your legislator at 605-773-3821, or e-mail your legislator, and tell them to kill the embarrassing Lock Up Librarians bill (HB 1239.)

Or don’t. And you’ll hear about it later.