Libraries give hint of what would happen if HB 1239, the librarian lock-up bill were to pass; no more child library cards, parent check-out only.

I found this post on facebook regarding the librarian lock-up act, and it seems to give a hint as to what libraries will have to enact in response to House Bill 1239, if they are to stay open at all:

The anticipated response of “restrictions to all child library cards or requiring parental accompaniment at the Library” is quite telling.

Basically, if they can get librarians to work at all, they’re going to impose restrictions on materials and patrons – in effect, reinforcing that parents should be parents. Which they should have been in the first place before this idiotic bill was brought. You will likely see all child library cards go away, or they will flat out require parents to check out the material, so there is no chance that they run afoul of the liability they want to heap on library workers.

Unfortunately, this is the stupidity we’ve come to where as opposed to libraries being a repository of knowledge for the public to access, there are those who want to use the government to threaten to lock up people – including volunteers – whose jobs are to run a barcode under a scanner and to tell you that the book is due back in 30 days.

I would urge Senators to vote no on locking up librarians, and to reject HB 1239.