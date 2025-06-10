Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Putnam seems to be in full “offend everyone” mode, as he defends his use of an anti-semitic slur of “jewing someone down,” by claiming that he’s somehow ok because no Jew has ever complained to his face about him being a neanderthal ass, and claims the people offended by his remarks must be LGBTQ sympathizers.
As noted in the Dakota Scout Story:
Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Putnam refused to apologize this week after being publicly confronted for making a remark widely considered antisemitic during a recent commission meeting.
“Evidently, I said something wrong, and I’m supposed to apologize, which I won’t,” said the first-term GOP commissioner, addressing blowback he’s received for saying “I thought you’d Jew them down” two weeks ago during a discussion on a lease contract.
and..
After the meeting, Putnam suggested that those offended by his remarks are aligned with the LGBTQ movement and that most don’t take offense.
Whaaaaat?
I’m not sure how low some politicians can go, but you’d have to think we’re getting close to the bottom of the barrel. And then we’re amazed all over again.
Putnam is the District 4 Lincoln County Commissioner, with the Lincoln County Commission website noting that his term of office is up on December 31, 2028.
I notice that it has his contact information if anyone was so inclined to educate him. Not that I think education is his strong point.
10 thoughts on “Lincoln County Commissioner uses anti-Semitic slur on camera at meeting, claims “I’ve never had a Jew tell me not to say it;” Claims LGBTQ movement is only one complaining.”
Absolutely awful. South Dakota and Lincoln County deserve better.
Toby will be happy to get his endorsement.
Fascinating.
“a member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and who trace their origins through the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham”
What about saying something like “jewing them down” is about holding people accountable? He didnt talk about Israel’s accountability or the history of the tribes, he used a trashy saying to describe the behavior of someone who isn’t even a jew. If you reach any harder you may fall over.
What’s next? Save the horses?
Can’t say “horse trading”?
Viel gleuck!
Who cares about the Jews, the 10 Lost Tribes of Israel are not even residing in that land today. Most of the Tribes are in America, where they are safe, protected from persecution, and dont align themselves with the Jews of the Bible. Israel was about the people, not the land. And you people need to stop being so offended everytime an American calls out and holds the Jews accountable to their bad policies. There is a reason the Romans kicked out the Jews, then locked them out by placing a pagen temple on top of their Jewish Temple, while allowing the Muslims to place their Dome of the Rock on top of the former Roman Fort. Today, 10 of the 13 Tribes of Israel would rather be Americans, their new home created in 1777, a true republic.
This was meant for you, not the loon John Dale:
What about saying something like “jewing them down” is about holding people accountable? He didnt talk about Israel’s accountability or the history of the tribes, he used a trashy saying to describe the behavior of someone who isn’t even a jew. If you reach any harder you may fall over.
I will have you know, kind sir, that I am one HECK of a horse trader.
I’m wary of anyone wearing religion on their sleeve for personal gain.
Can we agree that’s a d-bag move?
Instead of recognizing that he made an error in speaking and making amends, he does exactly what I warn my students:
When you find yourself in a hole, QUIT DIGGING!
This is politics.
“Deny deny deny.” — Roger Stone