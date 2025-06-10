Lincoln County Commissioner uses anti-Semitic slur on camera at meeting, claims “I’ve never had a Jew tell me not to say it;” Claims LGBTQ movement is only one complaining.

Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Putnam seems to be in full “offend everyone” mode, as he defends his use of an anti-semitic slur of “jewing someone down,” by claiming that he’s somehow ok because no Jew has ever complained to his face about him being a neanderthal ass, and claims the people offended by his remarks must be LGBTQ sympathizers.

As noted in the Dakota Scout Story:

Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Putnam refused to apologize this week after being publicly confronted for making a remark widely considered antisemitic during a recent commission meeting. “Evidently, I said something wrong, and I’m supposed to apologize, which I won’t,” said the first-term GOP commissioner, addressing blowback he’s received for saying “I thought you’d Jew them down” two weeks ago during a discussion on a lease contract. and.. After the meeting, Putnam suggested that those offended by his remarks are aligned with the LGBTQ movement and that most don’t take offense.

Whaaaaat?

I’m not sure how low some politicians can go, but you’d have to think we’re getting close to the bottom of the barrel. And then we’re amazed all over again.

Putnam is the District 4 Lincoln County Commissioner, with the Lincoln County Commission website noting that his term of office is up on December 31, 2028.

I notice that it has his contact information if anyone was so inclined to educate him. Not that I think education is his strong point.