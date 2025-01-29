Lincoln County Republican Party board thinks it is going to tell legislators how to vote

We have elected you to make decisions wisely and administer tax dollars appropriately. Please REJECT this project and use our resources to determine how we can use the existing facility to its maximum potential.

We vigorously advise AGAINST this project. To relocate and/or rebuild is not advantageous to the state of South Dakota penal incarceration, does nothing to improve operations and illustrates ill-advised and wasteful spending.

Our board is OPPOSED to a relocation and investment in a new facility. In short, but not fully comprehensive, the existing prison has many years of useful life left as a result of not only the well-maintained property but also the still very young expansions and upgrades. Likewise, the current operation has many of the upgrades that are built into new facilities to make them state of the art for safety and security.

My name is Wayne Miller and I am the Lincoln County Republican Party board chairman. I am writing to share the Lincoln County Republican Party board position on the proposed prison relocation and expansion project.

Wayne Miller

Lincoln County

Central Committee

Executive Board Chairman

When the Lincoln County Republican Party board chairman actually has to start out his letter telling the legislators that he’s Lincoln County Republican Party board chairman, I’m not sure how effective that executive board of 7 or 8 is going to be in imposing their will on the people who were elected by several thousand registered voters who could care less that this person is Lincoln County Republican Party board chairman.

I’m not sure if Lincoln County legislators should just shake their heads or chuckle as they try to tell them how to vote.