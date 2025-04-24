Live by the sword…. Tom Pischke’s MInnehaha GOP Censure seems to be exactly what he wanted.

I had someone ask me to post the Minnehaha GOP Code of Conduct, so I chased it down and discovered something very, very funny.

The subject of the recent censure – State Senator “sticky” Tom Pischke? He’s the one who brought the motion to approve the code of conduct he’s been told he’s violated:

Minnehaha County Republicans Executive Board Code of Conduct 1-30-25 by Pat Powers on Scribd

They only passed that on 1/30/25? Tom was censured on April 9, giving him about 69 days between his motion and his violation of the code.

I guess he should have been more careful of what he wished for. Because he got it.