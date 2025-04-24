I had someone ask me to post the Minnehaha GOP Code of Conduct, so I chased it down and discovered something very, very funny.
The subject of the recent censure – State Senator “sticky” Tom Pischke? He’s the one who brought the motion to approve the code of conduct he’s been told he’s violated:
Minnehaha County Republicans Executive Board Code of Conduct 1-30-25 by Pat Powers on Scribd
They only passed that on 1/30/25? Tom was censured on April 9, giving him about 69 days between his motion and his violation of the code.
I guess he should have been more careful of what he wished for. Because he got it.
One thought on “Live by the sword…. Tom Pischke’s MInnehaha GOP Censure seems to be exactly what he wanted.”
What an embarrassment!