Liz May claims joint Fundraiser with President. But she should probably ask SD Campaign co-chair Dusty Johnson first.

This was just brought to my attention. Apparently over on Facebook, Liz May is claiming that she’s having a joint fundraiser with President Trump:



“Help ME get to DC and keep President Trump in DC by donating to my JOINT fundraiser with President Trump.“

That’s a pretty definitive statement. Too bad Liz’s claim (or at least the claim of the consultant running her page) has two basic problems.

The first problem are the Federal Election Laws:

Joint fundraising is fundraising conducted jointly by a federal political committee and one or more other political committees or unregistered organizations. Joint fundraisers must be conducted according to specific registration and reporting rules. For example, joint fundraising participants must designate a “joint fundraising representative,” by registering a new political committee or by selecting one of the participating federal committees to act as the joint fundraising representative. Also, all participants must enter into a written agreement that states the amount or percentage that the participants agree to use for allocating expenses and proceeds.

(From the FEC)

Can you find a joint fundraising committee for Liz and President Trump that’s been filed on the FEC website? I can’t.

The second thing she should consider? DUSTY JOHNSON IS CO-CHAIR OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA TRUMP VICTORY EFFORT:

In case Liz’s consultant missed the reference on that big page

As I’m told, this document is as old as September of this last year.

If the Liz May for Congress campaign claims it’s going to hold a joint fundraiser with President Trump, I’d say that if they’re going to start up the kind of committee where you can legally do that under federal law, they should start with the South Dakota Trump Campaign.

I’d start with Dusty Johnson for permission. He is one of the state chairs, after all.