Liz May for Congress has YouTube up.

From YouTube, the Liz May for Congress campaign has their YouTube channel up, as well as her introductory commercial for her Congressional run:
And the Congressional hopeful has a commercial with her supporters… I believe several of which she’s related to:
… ookaaay.
May also has her website up this afternoon at www.lizmayforcongress.com.
Kind of a fun ad. Might work if the district was just West River non-Pennington/Meade/Lawrence.
Not a bad ad. Well produced.. Won’t ever see any TV time with the $12 she raises. Of course, the entire population south of Kyle will see it. So she’s got that going for her.
It’s a good ad.
The only thing I’d suggest is she find some humor. It’s hard to bring the indifferent people over if you aren’t likable. I’m not saying she isn’t likable in this but this is what appeals to the diehards.
Calling Dusty weak and saying he needs to be culled is a punch thrown.
If you’re not saying it I will.
Liz is not likable.
So, she not running for Miss Congeniality. She is running to fight for SD, snowflake.
Haha!
Liz uses her announcement video to go negative right out of the gate?
Dusty could recycle that Billie Sutton cowboy hat video for her with a few changes.
“Liz May has a great big frown, and a cowboy hat…”
Why aren’t you Dusty supporters putting your name on your comments?
Nicely done ad —- very professional
“There can only be only one”
Too negative. Lacks class.
She should be selling herself.
Calling Dusty weak, implying he’s afraid and that he’s an inferior animal in need of being removed.. other than that sure great ad..
I’m not a Dusty supporter, I would be open to going in different direction than Dusty. But starting your campaign by going negative just doesn’t sit well. She shouldn’t even mention his name, especially in her open introductory ad.
I tend to agree. I try to keep in mind that Liz doesn’t shy away from naming names, or calling people out.
A good production. I seen a lot of elements borrowed from other successful campaigns in the state. It will appeal to the racers west river. Now she needs a companion ad for east river. scratch that, a full cashe of similar ads that addresses each of planks of the campaign platform. needs to add some humor or at least upbeat.
*Ranchers West river not racers
Doesn’t she need to say I’m Liz May and I approve this ad?
How does the old saying go…. “if a tree falls in the woods and nobody is there to hear it, does it make a sound?” Same goes for her ads. Very few will see them because she will have no money to air them. Oh but she can use social media they will say – ask Dr. Boz how that went.
Some of the commenters have talked about this being a negative commercial. Any time you are going to compare and contrast yourself with someone else, there is going to be some degree of negativity. This is pretty gentle, if you ask me.
Personally, I see Dusty Johnson as a Larry Pressler type. He was never really much, but he pretty much did not do much harm. I am not saying I will be supporting her, but she is at least talking about contrasting herself with the person already in office. If she does not make that contrast, there is no reason to vote for her. If you think this is negative, wait until the general.
The fact that Dusty is an advertiser here probably is part of the reason Mr. Powers chooses to ridicule Liz May. I wonder what he would say if May asked to take an ad on this site. I doubt she is going to go very far, but this ad is a decent start.
Folks in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Brookings, Aberdeen, Yankton, Huron, Madison, Brandon, Harrisburg, Vermillion, Hartford, and North Sioux City will all really identify with this ad!
Way to go Liz!
Duggersd, Dusty is many things but he is not a cow. A platypus maybe but not a cow.