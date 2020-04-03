Liz May makes ballot at end of day on Friday. So, game on for the primary.

It appears that Liz May’s petitions were finally approved by the Secretary of State’s office late this afternoon. Which kind of begs the age old question “Can you win statewide office in South Dakota if you don’t travel east of the James River?”
Which if you follow politics, it hasn’t happened yet.
So, we’ll find out in less than 60 days.
Great news. I wonder if you can win a GOP primary if you vote with Nancy Pelosi against the Border Wall and accuse the President is violating the Constitution? We will find out in about 60 days.
Great news! She has our votes.