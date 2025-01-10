Lobbying group AFP to run ads thanking legislators for voucher bill

From my mailbox:

AFP-SD Applauds Introduction of Education Savings Account Bill

Pierre, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) announced its support for H.B.1020, Establish Education Savings Accounts, introduced by Sen. Mehlhaff and Rep. Odenbach. This bill will expand educational opportunities for all students and empower parents to choose what educational options best fit their child’s needs.

The grassroots organization will run a digital ad campaign thanking these legislators and will support this bill across the finish line so that every child has access to the educational opportunities they deserve.