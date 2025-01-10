From my mailbox:
AFP-SD Applauds Introduction of Education Savings Account Bill
Pierre, SD – Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) announced its support for H.B.1020, Establish Education Savings Accounts, introduced by Sen. Mehlhaff and Rep. Odenbach. This bill will expand educational opportunities for all students and empower parents to choose what educational options best fit their child’s needs.
The grassroots organization will run a digital ad campaign thanking these legislators and will support this bill across the finish line so that every child has access to the educational opportunities they deserve.
3 thoughts on “Lobbying group AFP to run ads thanking legislators for voucher bill”
Ah yes, grassroots. About as organic as anything that George Soros funds.
What educational option fit their child needs?
This one is simple. Anywhere were there are no minority children & where there are no special needs children. Someplace where if you pay, things go more your way. Pay makes it a business and what does business try to do? Make happy customers, which brings more customers and with more customers they make more money.
If for religious reasons, I can see to a point. But I do not always buy into religious reasons? I know kids who are enroilled in Catholics schools as that is an option to get out public school in their community. Their family wouldn’t consider going to the Catholic Church. They probably would be the first to tell the joke “did you about the Preist and the ……”
Home school is a whole different monster. They want all the benifits, hours, days & class choice at home, extra-curiculars at the public schools.
Public schools teach you about life, which is not always fair. They teach you how to get along with “those kids”. It will show the kids what the other side’s life is like.
Noem true colors showing through; discrimination & segregation. She believes in the privelaged and the working class poor. She, like so many today believe in the 2 class system. Bills like this will vreate more seperation which just creates more social issues.
If knew her through the years, you would know. She is one hell of a used car salesman though.
There is a darker element here I hope legislators and the public will consider. Not all kids are safe at home. Some are physically and/or sexually abused, some are sex-trafficked by their parents, and some are neglected/not fed. Public school is a safe haven and a way out for many of those kids. When those parents find out they can get taxpayer $ to “homeschool” their kids, there will be disastrous results. We don’t have the infrastructure or manpower to monitor every home…and people are very good at putting on a show when the “state” shows up to check in. If AFP is truly pro-life, let’s consider life beyond birth.