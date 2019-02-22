Lobbyist and former state legislative candidate has discovered root cause of homosexuality is Pre-School, and Communism is spread by Common Core.

Florence Thompson, a former District 30 State House Candidate, was in Pierre this week to grace legislators with her extensive knowledge about what causes people to be attracted to members of the same sex.
It’s pre-school, of course. Dirty, evil pre-school:
Florence Thompson, president of a group called South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, advocated for kids to stay home longer. She argued it’s better for their development than pre-school. She also made this claim.
“The sexual orientation transgender agenda. It’s in all of the schools now. They’re starting to push it younger and younger and so these kids are going to be indoctrinated and we’re going to start in pre-school,” Thompson said.
Thompson claimed early childhood education is a recruiting tool.
“So this recruitment and I will call it recruitment and grooming to the LGBT lifestyle is being putting in younger and younger and younger. There is a federal push and I believe that we need to block this. Parents need to be able to raise their children to their own beliefs,” Thompson said.
So, when I lived in Pierre a decade a number of years ago, and sent my daughter to the Lutheran-ran pre-school 2 doors down, it wasn’t to educate my child in reading and writing…. but to instruct her in the ways of sin?
They really should have put that in the brochure.
This wasn’t the first time that someone should have stopped Thompson before she got to the microphone, as her statement comes five years after she warned the state of other indoctrination tools being used to corrupt our youth:
The Common Core standards are “a sham and a lie” meant to transform “a free America” to “world socialism and communism,” a woman told the state Board of Education on Monday.
At the end of its meeting, the board allowed Florence Thompson, of Caputa, 15 minutes to speak about the national standards being used in the state’s public schools. She gave yellow folders to board members containing a written copy of her testimony and 11 other articles by various authors across the country.
“Common Core has been called a Trojan horse,” she said. “As the state Board of Education, you have a sacred obligation to future generations to look inside this Trojan horse and see with clear eyes what is really there.”
and…
Thompson, who said she is a retired school psychologist, wanted to be a legislator.
I’m not sure what the wildest thing in this whole news story is. But the fact that Florence Thompson is a retired school psychologist who once helped mold the development of children, as well as to flag them for signs of mental illness….
That might be the scariest thing of all.
So, the many members of the “Crackpot Caucus” bring numerous bills out of the fear that our educational institutions are teaching children that they can change genders back and forth depending on the day, and there is not enough focus on whatever brand of civics they happen to favor. Not enough is being said about people like her with such a twisted sense of reality in positions of trust and responsibility in shaping our youth.
I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids. Do you realize that in addition to fluoridating water, why, there are studies underway to fluoridate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk, ice cream? Ice cream? Children’s ice cream!…You know when fluoridation began?…1946. 1946. How does that coincide with your post-war Commie conspiracy, huh? It’s incredibly obvious, isn’t it? A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual, and certainly without any choice. That’s the way your hard-core Commie works.
Was she wearing a tin hat while testifying?
I think we are underestimating how much damage this legislative session might do to the party. Believe it or not, wingnuts, but you are not a majority of the Republican Party and certainly not a majority of the state of SD. When you introduce a FEW backwards bills, people throw up their hands and call you idiots, but normally forget by the time the snow melts. But this year feels different to me. I am afraid to the common sense conservatives, moderates, and independents in our state, you might end up painting our entire party an ugly color of red that might not wear off for awhile. It’s time for the leadership to crack down on this crazy crap, and get all of these bills killed in committee or withdrawn. Enough is enough.
I would venture to guess if the Governor race was re-run today, considering all of the crazy backwards sound bites coming from the hard right in Pierre, Billie Sutton is our governor.
Florence is not the best advocate for or against any cause, but do not dismiss the fact that one of the two biggest reasons that progressives want universal pre-K classes is so that they can extend to lower ages the indoctrination that is rampant in the public schools. The second reason, by the way, is that it is state-paid child care and that appeals to people who want a greater redistribution of wealth in the form of governmental services.
Calling pre-K a tool to indoctrinate youth is another term for getting kids into a better situation to learn and develop better learning skills? Wow. Of course, the increasing movement of tax dollars in the form of tax credits that go to private schools is your best chance at gutting public education when you can’t shape it into something you like.
Then we have ex-teachers sponsoring legislation to allow kids to bail out of school at 16 because the schools don’t have the resources necessary to deal with marginal and at-risk students. Of course, this won’t have any effect on the funding formula for small schools (or will it)?
This legislature is not doing any favors to our youth, and we haven’t even gotten to the funding discussion yet. Too much focus on guns, the state seal, In God We Trust, and other stuff that are just empty symbols and slogans when students don’t have the basic foundation of learning in place.
I have a hunch there are some nutty ultra-religious reasons behind all this disinformation.
http://blogs.edweek.org/edweek/early_years/2012/12/head_start_advantages_mostly_gone_by_third_grade_study_finds.html
https://mobile.edweek.org/c.jsp?cid=25920011&item=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.edweek.org%2Fv1%2Fblogs%2F85%2F%3Fuuid%3D29781
The real problem with pre-k is that it doesn’t address the need for remediation at the post-secondary level.
Seriously. The data’s in: the benefits dissipate by the third grade which means the kids who go to pre-school are just as likely to need remedial math in college as the kids who didn’t go. The only difference between the two groups of kids is that the pre-school crowd really enjoys it. They really do. They are ready for group activities. But is that really a reason to spend the money on an extra two years of education?
If we have extra money to spend, let’s use it to hire high school math teachers.
This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard. #1. There isnt a socialist agenda or LGBT agenda ingrained in Pre-K or education in general. #2. Seriously, who votes against more education, more compassion and more resources for families that struggle and those that don’t.