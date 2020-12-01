Lobbyist demands no mask ordinance in Rapid City because he “loves to get down in the ditch ..in the knife fight.”

The Rapid City Common Council held a special hearing about a proposed mask mandate last night, with ..quite the group of Constitutional Scholars arguing against masks, including former Sioux Falls Legislator R. Shawn Tornow telling council members he’s ready to sue, current State Representative Tony Randolph speaking, and Senator-elect Julie Frye Mueller lurking in the background (among others).

If you want to watch the entire thing:

There’s also a rather unkempt Jordan Mason making veiled threats against council members, because he “does elections” and laughably tells council members that he “loves to get down in the ditch in the knife fight.”

Here’s that portion of a rambling speech from “I’m a lobbyist” Mason:

Somehow I doubt City Councilors lost any sleep over that one.