Lobbyist demands no mask ordinance in Rapid City because he “loves to get down in the ditch ..in the knife fight.”

The Rapid City Common Council held a special hearing about a proposed mask mandate last night, with ..quite the group of Constitutional Scholars arguing against masks, including former Sioux Falls Legislator R. Shawn Tornow telling council members he’s ready to sue, current State Representative Tony Randolph speaking, and Senator-elect Julie Frye Mueller lurking in the background (among others).
If you want to watch the entire thing:
There’s also a rather unkempt Jordan Mason making veiled threats against council members, because he “does elections” and laughably tells council members that he “loves to get down in the ditch in the knife fight.”
Here’s that portion of a rambling speech from “I’m a lobbyist” Mason:
Somehow I doubt City Councilors lost any sleep over that one.
I invited Jordan on the Spearfish City Limits show: https://PlainsTribune.com
He said he was too busy leading-up to the election.
Personally, anybody in elected office without the mental and ethical fortitude to stand-up to this globalist fueled coup should be primaried and run-out of office as quickly as possible.
Jordan is still welcome to come on and express himself to our (quickly growing) audience.
Alas, lastly I should point out that he did have time to go on Shad Olson’s show.
I think PlainsTribune dot com and Spearfish City Limits is making terrestrial radio monopolies very nervous.
If they are nervous now, wait till they see our next trick.
FWIW, I’ve reached-out to Shad with an offer to lend some of our intellectual credibility to his operation. Never heard back .. I wonder if my email ended-up in his spam blocker, or if he’s just too big time for this small time, common sense, independent Internetio operation.
Best of luck to the neocons in any event .. the new Tea Party was just born, and the birthweight is about 10x the original movement.
It’s a fantastic time to be a patriot, and Globalist China and weak, corporatist hedging neo-tards can
SUCK.
IT.
oooh mask rejection. the founding fathers never saw that one coming. the only china connection here sport, is us learning what a nightmare it would be if china actually did set off an intentional pandemic. it would be a thousand times worse and you’d launch every nuke you had. that’s how you’ll know the difference so make a note.
What gets me is Jordan’s ignorance of the law, but then so indignant that the other side is wrong ( even though they are right).
Cities clearly have the authority to have mask mandates—-they have wide authority to regulate health. Can they regulate restaurants to wear gloves and masks when cooking or at fairs etc
Rapid City has always had nut cases. Politicians and citizens have learned to ignore them.
Whatever. The crazies continue to dominate Rapid City politics.
I don’t know what’s more embarrassing, that somebody would invite Mason on their show, or that he would turn you down.