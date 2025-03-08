Local librarians weigh in on HB 1239, the lock up librarians act

Librarians out in the west are weighing in on how the lockup librarians act, House Bill 1239, will affect their ability to do what they do. And like many things in the library, you should read this:
“My initial reaction to HB 1239 was confusion as to why it is necessary and how it would be implemented,” said Grace Balloch Memorial Library Director Amber Wilde. “We already have procedures in place to handle concerns about specific books in our collection, and in over 20 years of working in libraries, I’ve only handled one ‘request for reconsideration’ form. The library board completed the reconsideration and sent the concerned patron a thoughtful response, and the matter was complete.”
“If a library assistant allows a minor to check out an art book that contains an image of a nude figure — say, a Botticelli painting — that assistant could face criminal charges, a fine of up to $2,000, and/or up to one year in jail. The law would treat this the same as someone deliberately distributing pornography to minors,” Shoop said.
“I kind of feel like this is another way for people who are trying to censor materials to go about it because they are not having success going to school boards and libraries,” Hahn said. “By removing protections that are already in the law, I think they are trying to intimidate librarians and school boards to keep them from picking materials that they think are going to get them in trouble.”
Shoop said, “Ultimately, the responsibility for guiding a child’s reading choices should belong to parents, not librarians. We strongly encourage families to be involved in their children’s reading selections, using the tools and policies we have in place to make informed choices. Our role as librarians is to provide access to a broad range of materials that serve the needs of the entire community, not to act as gatekeepers making decisions for individual families.”
Go read this story, if you read anything this weekend. The lock up librarians act will result in librarians being exposed to criminal charges, and will close many libraries in South Dakota simply because nobody wants to work there.
And for those who will remain open, they will likely refuse to check out books to children, for fear of going to jail.
If there is one piece of legislation this session that will underline to the public how awful the legislature is this year, this is it.
3 thoughts on “Local librarians weigh in on HB 1239, the lock up librarians act”
The mad dogs have taken over. Soye is the ringleader of this fiasco.
It’s seems that this new crop of “Republicans” are unfortunately Socialists in Republican clothing. These so-called conservatives believe it their duty to impose their values and morals on the rest of us while forgetting what freedom truly looks like. This is what the nanny state does. It takes away your rights and your free will and creates a police state where parents and right-minded people are taken out of the picture. What is even more disturbing is that these Socialists have recruited some of what we used to consider sane legislators via threats and intimidation with by way of “postcarding” in the 2026 election cycle. Will the real Republican leaders please stand up to this insanity and get us back on track! Or are we too far down this path of self-destruction? The new SDGOP leadership offers no hope, so…..
Please stop besmirching socialists by connecting them to this ridiculous bill. Good luck finding ANY self-respecting socialist who would support it. You might as well drag out the tried and true Antifa straw boogeyman — remember when it was postulated that Antifa rather than Trump wing nuts who invaded the Capitol? Yeah, right.
Same problem here folks. These are Trump-inspired “Moms for Liberty” wing nuts. NOT Socialists, or Antifa, or Democrats. It’s amazing that you can’t (or won’t) see your political brethren for who they actually are, and from who they draw their inspiration.