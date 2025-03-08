Local librarians weigh in on HB 1239, the lock up librarians act

Librarians out in the west are weighing in on how the lockup librarians act, House Bill 1239, will affect their ability to do what they do. And like many things in the library, you should read this:

“My initial reaction to HB 1239 was confusion as to why it is necessary and how it would be implemented,” said Grace Balloch Memorial Library Director Amber Wilde. “We already have procedures in place to handle concerns about specific books in our collection, and in over 20 years of working in libraries, I’ve only handled one ‘request for reconsideration’ form. The library board completed the reconsideration and sent the concerned patron a thoughtful response, and the matter was complete.”

And..

“If a library assistant allows a minor to check out an art book that contains an image of a nude figure — say, a Botticelli painting — that assistant could face criminal charges, a fine of up to $2,000, and/or up to one year in jail. The law would treat this the same as someone deliberately distributing pornography to minors,” Shoop said.

And..

“I kind of feel like this is another way for people who are trying to censor materials to go about it because they are not having success going to school boards and libraries,” Hahn said. “By removing protections that are already in the law, I think they are trying to intimidate librarians and school boards to keep them from picking materials that they think are going to get them in trouble.”

And..

Shoop said, “Ultimately, the responsibility for guiding a child’s reading choices should belong to parents, not librarians. We strongly encourage families to be involved in their children’s reading selections, using the tools and policies we have in place to make informed choices. Our role as librarians is to provide access to a broad range of materials that serve the needs of the entire community, not to act as gatekeepers making decisions for individual families.”