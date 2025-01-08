After 33 years with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office long-time Deputy AG Charlie McGuigan is hanging up his hat with State Government and riding off into the sunset. Starting with the AG in 1991, he worked primarily on natural resource issues, Indian Law and legislative issues.
Friends and co-workers are gathering tonight in Pierre at the Fieldhouse to wish him well, as he embarks on bigger and better things.
Congratulations, Charlie!
One thought on “Long-time Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan retiring after 33 years”
Congratulations Charlie! A true gentleman. He was always straightforward and honest. You knew if Charlie said it, it was so. He was always patient with newbie and veteran Legislators. His service will be missed and appreciated. Good luck my friend! Know that South Dakota is better for your service.