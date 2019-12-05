Looking to run for office in 2020 as a Republican? SDGOP Campaign schools this and next Saturday. And I’m always available to chat.

If you’re considering a run for office, don’t forget that the South Dakota Republican party is sponsoring Campaign Schools both this Saturday in Rapid City, and next Saturday in Sioux Falls. As noted in the link to sign up…

The Candidate school is for Republicans preparing for service as elected officials and community leaders. Ideal attendees are Republican party members who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff. Attendees will learn how to: Organize a campaign staff and structure

Raise funds

Work with the media

Communicate with voters

Plan their advertising

Target their message

Read more and sign up here.

This Saturday, in Rapid City The Pennington County Republican Party is hosting the Workshop on Saturday, December 7 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Next Saturday in Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Republican Party is hosting the SDGOP Candidate School on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8 AM – 4 PM at ‘Sioux Falls First,’ 6300 W 41st Street, in Sioux Falls.

Good candidates working together are what make the SDGOP great, so if you’re a Republican, and you have an interest, it’s worth $35 and a day of your time to learn more about the nuts and bolts. I’m personally going to be addressing the Sioux Falls group to discuss some how’s and why’s when it comes to name identification and ways candidates can target their message.

If you can’t make the school, but want to talk about running, feel free to drop me a note here. I’m always happy to have a confidential discussion about what it takes to get a campaign off the ground and to conduct a competitive race.