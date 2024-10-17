Looks like dumpster Doeden is back in the field testing his negatives.

Is Toby Doeden kidding?

A text invite to take a poll went out this evening, mainly with several push poll/slanted messages against Amendment H. But included in those messages was this dead giveaway of the text-invite poll’s origin.

Seriously? Aside from the fact that the poll invite comes as a text message with a link much like one would be invited to send money to a Nigerian prince, the fact that it includes Toby at all tells you who is asking.

Absolutely no one is polling his name after his lightning quick exit from his Congressional exploration earlier this year. Not to mention his self-indulgent rally that was protested by the NAACP.

I don’t know if he thinks he’s going give it another go on the strength of the nazi rally vote coming in for him, but in 2026 actual Republicans won’t have the time of day for that clown. There ain’t no way he could win dog catcher, much less run for statewide office.

Stay tuned. And don’t click on strange text messages.