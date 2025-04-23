Looks like Minnehaha County GOP getting along as well as ever; Elections already? And where’s the secret legislative meeting?

So this announcement came out yesterday in the afternoon:

An election for the Minnehaha County GOP already? What’s going on there? While the message is not specific, I would venture that it’s all related to the Minnehaha County GOP Tom Pischke censure fight.

That’s part 1. Part 2 of this post is even weirder. Recently, you might have caught the Minnehaha County GOP had announced a “Joint Legislative Wrap-Up” with the Lincoln County GOP, with the location as “The Alliance Center,” with the notation that “Map and details will be sent to those who register.”

The invite said that registrants get to hear from their legislators… with the list. Except it’s missing some people. Several in fact. In fact, the list of legislators seems to be almost exclusive to those who voted to lock-up librarians, and to vote similarly in lock-step on issues. So much so, that I reached out to one of the legislators who wasn’t on the list.

I asked if the event is a “come hear from the people they wanted to invite” type of event? I was told “they sent us an email asking us if dates would work for us. Then they never told us when the actual date would be.” Nice.

But then we got to the eve of the event, and my texts started blowing up.

I had a reader tell me that for this legislative forum, “They hid the address from people until they registered,” sending this sign up link:

So, the facebook link said it was being held at “the alliance.” This sign-up link said it was being held at the “South Dakota Military Alliance.” The problem? As my correspondent related to me:

The person I know registered but never got the address so she went to the Alliance building and the women there said, “you aren’t the first person coming here to find that meeting but we don’t know where it’s at but it might be at a place called the Triple A.” So basically, they announced and advertised it as being at the Alliance but actually had it at a different location.

What? So, they advertise it being held at one place… and it does not appear that happened, despite the fact they advertised it was being held at the Military Alliance?

The Lincoln County GOP did have a facebook post on it with some pictures.. and I don’t think that’s the SD Military Alliance, unless they were set up for a funeral or something:

Regardless, this is just kind of weird. You have the groups setting up a secret meeting with only some of the legislators, deceptively using an incorrect location, and seemingly trying to shut out some legislators even those Republicans who might only be more causally interested to attend. And coming at a time when the Minnehaha GOP leadership is busy trying to either kick people out, or are experiencing an exodus of leadership. All at the start of the 2026 election election cycle.

As I find myself saying all too often – I’m sure this will go well.