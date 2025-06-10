(One of Brandei’s Constituents sent this over.)
It looks like the all-important landlord endorsement is in from State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer, as she endorses the man she pays rent to for Governor:
Of course, don’t forget, she also has a tendency to represent his interests in the legislature as well:
3 thoughts on “Looks like the landlord endorsement is in from Toby’s Tenant; Rep. Schaefbauer officially endorses Doeden for Gov”
“Brandi” is the embodiment of every blonde joke ever told!
Was anyone surprised by this? Not likely. She’s been kissing the ring and hitting the ATM since day 1.
But careful Toby, Brandei isn’t known for outstanding abilities to be loyal…
Ask her legislative bestie, Karla.
Or her ex-husband?