Well, that was quick. Headline this morning..

South Dakota GOP Central Committee insisting on a really futile and stupid gesture; intends to try to influence floundering US Atty appointment for Washington DC.

Headline this afternoon:

Trump Withdraws U.S. Attorney Nominee, Whose Extremism Tested Limits for G.O.P. Senators

Maybe next time they’ll think twice before jumping on board the extreme-right cause du jour.