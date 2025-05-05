Looks like Tom Pischke is stepping out of line with the extreme anti-pipeline people.

From phones in District 25 this morning, it looks like today’s theme continues to be fighting from the hard right against themselves.

The anti-pipeline people are on the attack against Senator Tom Pischke because he stepped out of line of a John “California” Carley bill this last session that went down in flames in committee, calling him out for being a “socialist green new deal agenda” supporter.

That being said, the attack seems to be coming from Arch Beal’s favorite poking target, scummy lobbyist Anthony Miryzanats, who has also been going at Pischke for avoiding support for Miryzanats’ looney anti-chemtrail candidate petitions, as opposed to Pischke’s own looney chemtrail efforts.