“Lora, a key player in SD.” A key player in what? Eliminating jihad in the Sioux Falls Airport?

I just stumbled across this recent addition to the internet (a waste of 53 minutes that you’ll never get back). This gentleman (via his YouTube channel) interviews Lora Hubbel, as Lora fills him in on “cover-ups, human trafficking and corruption going on in SD.. and China!“.
Right out of the gate, you know you’re in for a treat, as the interviewer describes Lora as a “key player in South Dakota.”
He was definitely missing the laugh track, because no one in the state has said that. Ever. Key player in “Iris scanning?” Possibly. Key player in how hand-washing eradicated smallpox? I’ll give her that. Key player in combatting the Sioux Falls Airport Jihad? You go girl.
But key player in South Dakota? Not so much.
Pat was there a date on this “production”?
She mostly rambles about EB 5
March 11th. As in 2 1/2 weeks ago. Which makes it all the nuttier.
Oh dear God How could you put this out there? It makes no sense whatsoever? Past people long deceased, states to countries, murders to sex trafficking, accusations of PAST rape??? Quoting past Governor and SOS.. Impossible to connect these dots. Throw slop on a taped board and see if it sticks??? There is a SD delegation going to China soon (taxpayer money wasted-sad to know) using religion as a “crutch” to note her own perception of certain facts. Lora needs bigtime counseling for her confusion, delusion, and inability to forgive and forget for whatever?? For the 2 to find each other was interesting and sad as each probably fuels the paranoia of each other! This interview reeks of desperation for attention.
If you want a really good laugh, read the comments under the YouTube video. There are some really gullible people out there willing to believe anything they are told on the internet.
um… Like. Corrupt. Uh…. Numbers, I think.
How stupid can people be….not trusting our Government. sarcasm. Shame on those whistle blowers.
Making crazy claims without evidence isnt whistle blowing.
I got a good laugh out of Lora’s claim that John McCain and John Thune have a lot in common, starting with the same first name, which proves they are part of some evil child sex trafficking ring..made up of guys named John.
I would like to know more about the freezers full of human body parts stored in the basement of an Arizona National Guard Armory.
Then there’s the news that it’s the Freemasons, and other evil-doers only identified as “they,” who are causing dropped WiFi connections and internet outages.
“They” are going to find “us” and “we” have to be strong and alert.
As a free Mason myself I apologize for the dropped WIFI! I will make sure we discuss this at the next meeting! HAHA
Blake, most churches shun Free Masonry.
No Tara only a few lunatic fringe ones which are on a tear about something called “generational curses.”
They teach that if your ancestors were Freemasons you have inherited a “generational curse” and will go to hell, for sure, because your baptism didn’t clear it up,
This will come as a surprise to real Christians who confess “I acknowledge one baptism for the remission of sins” in church every week.
No, these people say you have inherited a curse and are condemned for eternity unless you undergo additional rituals and incantations which are featured in the back of one of the books included in the “Cleansing Stream” study course.
This book also taught me that my cats are possessed, my covered vegetable dishes are harboring demonic forces, inanimate objects possess supernatural powers, and the ownership of anything which once belonged to somebody who has died means you are guilty of trying to conjure up the dead. You are told to sell all your antiques, second hand furniture, and family heirlooms.
In addition to this stated mission of ridding yourself of the generational curses of Freemasonry, there is an implied message that Roman Catholicism is equally satanic. One anecdote in the book describes the bad luck experienced by a woman who purchased an antique locket engraved with the date March 25th. What’s wrong with March 25th? It’s the Feast of the Annunciation. Her only escape from evil was to rid herself of the offending jewelry,
I was so horrified by the heresy of inadequacy of baptism, the idolatry of supernatural inanimate objects, and the anti-Catholic bigotry that I dropped out of the course.
There are certain stubborn people who can’t be deprogrammed.
I sure wish Anne would have stayed in the course so maybe she would have learned about why our money has the Illuminati/Free Mason symbols on it. So much she is unaware of.
I think it’s one thing Pat… to disagree and a whole other thing to hate!!
This is complete HATE what you have written.
I dont 100% agree with Lora on everything….bit ita worth listening.
That’s the main reason that our government is in the shambles it’s in and the media has 0 merit anymore.
You don’t know Lora very well, do you?
Pat, you are the person that doesn’t know Lora at all. This weeks hit job is Lora Hubbel. Last weeks hit job was Lynn Disantos. Why don’t you let Lora respond. I thought you were free speech? Fight fair buddy.
There are times SDWC publishes articles that are tabloid-like. I don’t know Lora personally, but I know people who have been helped by her. I’ve also attended a couple events she’s hosted and her dedication to SDakotans is rare.
Whatever Lora has done to Powers, he is unable to let it go.
That’s laughable. Should I point out the number of times she’s falsely accused people of graft, being gay or committing adultery or more because she opposes them politically?
Have we forgotten about her accusing a state agency of actually murdering people?
http://dakotawarcollege.com/all-the-murders-in-sd-lead-back-to-the-goed-lora-hubbel-rides-again/
Or better yet, her past racist statements?
http://dakotawarcollege.com/heinert-responds-to-gubernatorial-candidate-hubbel-calling-him-pocahontas/
Whether Lora is running for office, or promoting herself as an authority on anything, for the sake of human decency there’s going to be pushback. And keep in mind that when I point it out, she’s being stung with her own words.
If she doesn’t like her own words, maybe she shouldn’t utter them.
It’s laughable to you. Your opinion does not represent all SDakotans. The interactions I’ve witnessed between her and others is very positive and many are thankful.
Why won’t you point out all the good she’s done? Do you know about the people who’ve reached out to her because no one else will listen? She has gone out of her way to help many. You don’t know about those people and what’s she done for them because they don’t fit your narrative to discredit her.
Why don’t you just leave her alone? If she’s digging a hole, let her do it herself.
Didn’t like what I had to say? You responded exactly how I expected you to, child-like.
I wonder how impressed the politicians who pay to advertise here think of some of stories and responses you publish, do you?
I gave it the response that it deserved.
Considering the lies that Lora regularly makes about people who also happen to advertise, go ahead and knock yourself out.
The response was child-like. It’s a meme my 13yo and his buddies would use.
At times you are unprofessional, and I’m curious if you consider the people who pay to advertise here. Obviously not so much.
Freedom of speech…..they are public figures which means they are free game for criticism.
Lora Hubbel deserves any and all criticism she receives for her whacky comments she states regularly. I for one am glad Dakota War College calls her outlandish homophobic and sometimes racist rants out so people don’t think she is an “important player” in South Dakota politics.
And what criticism do you deserve, Blake Willman? One might think you’d be willing to comment on posts about the free speech issues that are currently taking place at our college campuses? Nope, your focus is on someone who does nothing for you.
Maybe you’d be willing to comment on Noem’s enhancing our energy weekly column? Got any names for the hundreds of turbines taking over SD’s landscape?
Nice false dichotomy ya got there. YOU CAN’T DISCUSS LAURA UNLESS YOU DISCUSS THESE THINGS FIRST!
herp
derp
Well, you sure added to the conversation.
herp, derp… Are you an adult?
Is that why a lawsuit was filed against her so Noem would win. After all she did get 20% against incumbent Dennis Daugaard in the 2014 primary.
I guess you guys are right…….you can trash talk her all you want if she runs for office, but could you wait until she announces? Thanks.
The Twilight Zone is being rebooted. Curious in an alternate universe what South Dakota would be like with Governor Lora Hubbel and Lt. Governor Tara Volesky.