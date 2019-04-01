“Lora, a key player in SD.” A key player in what? Eliminating jihad in the Sioux Falls Airport?

I just stumbled across this recent addition to the internet (a waste of 53 minutes that you’ll never get back). This gentleman (via his YouTube channel) interviews Lora Hubbel, as Lora fills him in on “cover-ups, human trafficking and corruption going on in SD.. and China!“.

Right out of the gate, you know you’re in for a treat, as the interviewer describes Lora as a “key player in South Dakota.”

He was definitely missing the laugh track, because no one in the state has said that. Ever. Key player in “Iris scanning?” Possibly. Key player in how hand-washing eradicated smallpox? I’ll give her that. Key player in combatting the Sioux Falls Airport Jihad? You go girl.

But key player in South Dakota? Not so much.

Like this: Like Loading...