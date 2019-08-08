Lora Hubbel still hating on the GOP. And claims that Minions are ‘grooming’ young children

Since she got her tail kicked in the Sioux Falls School Board race, and the National Constitutional Party said hell no to having anything to do with her, Lora Hubbel has been keeping a keeping a low profile. Or at least there’s been no reason to see what she’s up to.
So, I decided to stop by the former gubernatorial candidate’s facebook page to see what the 411 is with the former candidate. And I’m sorry I looked.
So, what’s Lora up to? Looks like she still hates me… she’s still trashing the SDGOP… claims vaccines also cause shaken baby syndrome… and she thinks the little yellow cartoon minions are grooming children for a gay lifestyle.
Nope. I can’t say it looks like anything has changed with Lora. At all.
What’s Lora up to? I think the answer is weed or meth.
She is flipping a house.
Tara, I think your AutoCorrect changed your sentence when you were pointing out she is flipping nuts.
Where’s Tara? Shouldn’t she be here defending this by now?
Is that Tara’s picture? No wonder she can’t win an election.
LOL. I think I look pretty cute in that picture. Ya, the votes said…”look at that face” and it was over.
Young Mrs. Volesky is very pretty, much like Ms. Hubbel, although both are insaner than most. And that’s a dangerous combination for some fellows.
I might qualify for the red flag gun bill.
yet again we see it – – the lack of real democrats to fight in South Dakota makes the far right insane. they must make the traditional republicans into the enemy, or they have no way to rally other like minded far righties to their cause. the danger of this is that real and important conservative objectives are now in the hands of people who have forgotten how to engage in the political process, and see beating their natural allies to a pulp as helpful to their cause.
Interesting analysis, but I think the simpler explanation is that she is just crazy.
that doesn’t explain the others like her just under the radar. don’t let yourself off the hook yet.
I agree with enquirer 100% and what I see here in South Dakota’s far right Republican political spectrum is reminiscent of California’s far left socialists statists, the same political insanity. However, unlike California where mainstream Republicans still reign, the far right radical groups that are the norm in South Dakota are kept at arms length and are excluded by we real Republicans.
In SD the main steam Republicans and Democrats are one of the same. Just check their voting records in Pierre. There is no difference. That is why Democrats run on the Republican ticket because they have a much better chance of winning. The R establishment do not want Conservatives like Stace Nelson, Lora Hubbel, Neal Tapio, Lynn Desanto, Elizabeth May, Phil Jensen among others in power.
When your buds say something stupid or nuts, just say MAINSTREAM and you win! Nicely done, Tara.
if we ever get politically effective democrats in the state again, the situation might improve. but i’m not expecting it as long as they’re content to simply “be” superior to everyone around them and whine because we never notice instead of engaging in the politics of the majority.
I hear she made Lassle’s list.
Right now you have Cory not disagreeing with Debbo that the Senate Majority Leader should have his neck broke.
These people are insane.
Can’t find a single example of the SDGOP supporting any of that
In world full of change, it’s reassuring you can depend upon Lora to be completely fledermaussheist crazy.
We would welcome Ms. Hubbel if she decided to move and join us in Colorado.
MBL, Lora is pro hemp and medical marijuana. She is an environmentalist too. CO is a beautiful state.
Mrs. Volesky, Ms. Hubbel would be a thought leader in Colorado. Her ideas would be enhanced even more with our legal Cannabis and Magic Mushrooms.
Don’t you mean “Mars Base Lansing”, Port-air? Your ideas are way further out than the moon.
Lora’s an easy target, Pat. Why aren’t you taking John Thune to task for his support of red flag gun control laws?
He won’t do it because he works for Thune and the Republican establishment who would love to see Trump lose.
Trump isnt a conservative. Just keeeeeep spending.
Trump admits he might be liberal in some things, but he’s also conservative in some things. He said he is about common sense not party label. No party will control him.
The above comment wan’t made by me. My phraseology software detected a 99.4% certainty it was made by grudznick. I have no issue with Ms. Hubbel or her enforcer son-in-law. I do however have grudznick’s business address, should his insults need avenging.
Into doxxing, are we, Port-air? Typical left-wing tactic.
Loss of another goat.
Put the pipe down buddy. The Grudznick I know has been retired for years. We see him with his conservative group having breakfast at Tally’s Silver Spoon.
